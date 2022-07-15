How to Watch Phillies at Marlins: Live Stream MLB, TV Channel

The Phillies and Marlins will square off on Friday in an intriguing MLB matchup with NL Cy Young favorite Sandy Alcantara on the mound.

With the 2022 MLB season moving forward quickly, fans have quite a few great games to choose from on Friday. As has been the case all season long, no one will have to look hard to find an entertaining matchup. One intriguing game to watch today will feature the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Marlins in Miami.

How to Watch the Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Today:

Game Date: July 15, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins game on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Phillies have gone 46-43 on the year. They are a team to watch as a potential contender but haven't been able to put everything together yet. Philadelphia will give the starting nod to Kyle Gibson, who has gone 4-3 with a 4.53 ERA this season.

On the other side of this matchup, the Marlins hold a 43-45 record. Miami has to find a way to string some wins together to get their season back on track. In tonight's game, the Marlins will start Sandy Alcantara on the mound, who sports a 9-3 record and sizzling 1.73 ERA.

This is going to be a very entertaining game to watch. While the Phillies are the slightly better team record-wise, the Marlins have an elite pitcher going and won't go down quietly. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big win.

Regional restrictions may apply.