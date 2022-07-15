How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

Jul 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Yermin Mercedes (6) and second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) run onto the field after the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Corbin Burnes takes the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday at Oracle Park against Austin Slater and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is set for 9:45 PM ET in this first game of a four-game series.

Brewers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Thursday, July 14, 2022 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brewers vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Brewers' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.

The Brewers have the No. 12 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (403 total runs).

The Brewers rank 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Giants rank 20th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

The Giants have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 416.

The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .321.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez has put up a team-leading 55 runs batted in.

In all of baseball, Tellez ranks 23rd in homers and 19th in RBI.

Christian Yelich has 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 44 walks while hitting .250.

Yelich ranks 120th in homers and 140th in RBI so far this season.

Willy Adames has 18 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Andrew McCutchen leads the Brewers with a team-high batting average of .256.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 50 and has a batting average of .254.

Flores' home run total places him 48th in the big leagues, and he is 25th in RBI.

Thairo Estrada is batting .262 to lead San Francisco, while adding nine homers and 36 runs batted in this season.

Estrada is currently 101st in homers and 91st in RBI in the major leagues.

Joc Pederson's 17 home runs lead all San Francisco hitters, and he's slugging .524.

Mike Yastrzemski has 61 hits and an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Brewers and Giants Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Pirates W 4-3 Home 7/9/2022 Pirates L 4-3 Home 7/10/2022 Pirates L 8-6 Home 7/12/2022 Twins W 6-3 Away 7/13/2022 Twins L 4-1 Away 7/14/2022 Giants - Away 7/15/2022 Giants - Away 7/16/2022 Giants - Away 7/17/2022 Giants - Away 7/22/2022 Rockies - Home 7/23/2022 Rockies - Home

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Padres W 3-1 Away 7/10/2022 Padres W 12-0 Away 7/11/2022 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Home 7/12/2022 Diamondbacks W 13-0 Home 7/13/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-3 Home 7/14/2022 Brewers - Home 7/15/2022 Brewers - Home 7/16/2022 Brewers - Home 7/17/2022 Brewers - Home 7/21/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/22/2022 Dodgers - Away

