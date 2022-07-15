Skip to main content

How to Watch Mariners at Rangers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

Baseball's hottest team, the Mariners, heads into the All-Star break with a series against the Rangers in Arlington.

The Seattle Mariners (48-42) keep on rolling, opening a four-game series at Texas Thursday night with their 11th straight win. The series with the Rangers continues at Globe Life Field on Friday. Seattle is 5-2 against Texas this season and has won 19 of its last 22.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Today:

Game Date: July 15, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Live stream the Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Before starting its torrid stretch in late June, Seattle was 10 games below the .500 mark and fourth in the AL West, 13 games behind the Astros. While the M's have made up just two games on Houston, they're now in second place and in the second wild-card position.

On Thursday, Seattle erased a 5-1 deficit and picked up the 6-5 win when Ty France laced a two-run single in the top of the eighth. Sam Haggerty hit an inside-the-park home run and finished with four hits.

It's a bullpen game for the Rangers on Friday, with Matt Bush serving as the opener. The 36-year-old has made 33 appearances and has a 3.64 ERA and 1.146 WHIP in 29.2 innings, with 40 strikeouts. The first overall pick in the 2004 draft last worked in Wednesday's win over the Athletics, pitching a scoreless eighth and fanning two.

The Mariners have left-hander Robbie Ray, last year's AL Cy Young winner with Toronto, scheduled. Ray is 7-6 with a 3.51 ERA and 1.106 WHIP in 18 starts and 110.1 innings, posting 123 strikeouts. He got no decision on Saturday against the Blue Jays after working six innings and allowing a run on three hits.

Regional restrictions may apply.

