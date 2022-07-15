Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Ty France (23) hits a single and drives in two runs against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will play Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers on Friday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 15, 2022

Friday, July 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Mariners rank 24th in MLB with a .235 batting average.

The Mariners rank 24th in runs scored with 368, 4.1 per game.

The Mariners are 11th in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

The Rangers rank 13th in the league with 399 total runs scored this season.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

Rodriguez is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 25 walks.

In all of baseball, Rodriguez ranks 34th in homers and 47th in RBI.

Ty France has a club-high .303 batting average.

France is 88th in home runs and 39th in RBI so far this season.

J.P. Crawford is hitting .266 with 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 32 walks.

Eugenio Suarez paces the Mariners in home runs (16) and runs batted in (49).

Rangers Impact Players

Seager leads Texas with 21 home runs this season. He's batting .246 with 50 RBI.

Among all batters in the majors, Seager's home run total is 10th and his RBI tally ranks 28th.

Marcus Semien is batting .241 with an OBP of .299 and a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

Among all major league hitters, Semien is 59th in home runs and 62nd in RBI.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in RBI with 51 while batting .239 with 15 home runs.

Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .274 batting average. He's also hit 12 homers and has 38 RBI.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Blue Jays W 2-1 Home 7/10/2022 Blue Jays W 6-5 Home 7/13/2022 Nationals W 6-4 Away 7/13/2022 Nationals W 2-1 Away 7/14/2022 Rangers W 6-5 Away 7/15/2022 Rangers - Away 7/16/2022 Rangers - Away 7/17/2022 Rangers - Away 7/22/2022 Astros - Home 7/23/2022 Astros - Home 7/24/2022 Astros - Home

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/10/2022 Twins L 6-5 Home 7/11/2022 Athletics W 10-8 Home 7/12/2022 Athletics L 14-7 Home 7/13/2022 Athletics W 5-2 Home 7/14/2022 Mariners L 6-5 Home 7/15/2022 Mariners - Home 7/16/2022 Mariners - Home 7/17/2022 Mariners - Home 7/21/2022 Marlins - Away 7/22/2022 Athletics - Away 7/23/2022 Athletics - Away

Regional restrictions apply.