How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Ty France (23) hits a single and drives in two runs against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners meet Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Friday at 8:05 PM ET in the second game of a four-game series.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, July 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:

Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Mariners are 24th in the majors with a .235 batting average.
  • The Mariners are the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (368 total).
  • The Mariners rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.
  • The Rangers' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
  • The Rangers have scored the 13th-most runs in the league this season with 399 (4.6 per game).
  • The Rangers have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Rodriguez is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 25 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .337.
  • Rodriguez is 34th in homers and 47th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Ty France is batting .303 to lead the lineup.
  • France is 88th in home runs and 39th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • J.P. Crawford is hitting .266 with 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 32 walks.
  • Eugenio Suarez paces the Mariners with 16 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 49.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager is batting .246 this season with a team-high 21 home runs.
  • Seager's home run total puts him 10th in the big leagues, and he is 28th in RBI.
  • Semien has collected 84 hits this season and has an OBP of .299. He's slugging .399 on the year.
  • Among all major league hitters, Semien ranks 59th in homers and 62nd in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in (51) this season. He has a .239 batting average and a .447 slugging percentage.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .274. He's also hit 12 home runs with 38 RBI.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Blue Jays

W 2-1

Home

7/10/2022

Blue Jays

W 6-5

Home

7/13/2022

Nationals

W 6-4

Away

7/13/2022

Nationals

W 2-1

Away

7/14/2022

Rangers

W 6-5

Away

7/15/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/16/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/17/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/22/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/23/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/24/2022

Astros

-

Home

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/10/2022

Twins

L 6-5

Home

7/11/2022

Athletics

W 10-8

Home

7/12/2022

Athletics

L 14-7

Home

7/13/2022

Athletics

W 5-2

Home

7/14/2022

Mariners

L 6-5

Home

7/15/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/16/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/17/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/21/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/22/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/23/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
15
2022

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)


