How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Ty France (23) hits a single and drives in two runs against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners meet Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Friday at 8:05 PM ET in the second game of a four-game series.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 15, 2022

8:05 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Mariners are 24th in the majors with a .235 batting average.

The Mariners are the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (368 total).

The Mariners rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Rangers' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

The Rangers have scored the 13th-most runs in the league this season with 399 (4.6 per game).

The Rangers have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

Rodriguez is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 25 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .337.

Rodriguez is 34th in homers and 47th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Ty France is batting .303 to lead the lineup.

France is 88th in home runs and 39th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

J.P. Crawford is hitting .266 with 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 32 walks.

Eugenio Suarez paces the Mariners with 16 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 49.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager is batting .246 this season with a team-high 21 home runs.

Seager's home run total puts him 10th in the big leagues, and he is 28th in RBI.

Semien has collected 84 hits this season and has an OBP of .299. He's slugging .399 on the year.

Among all major league hitters, Semien ranks 59th in homers and 62nd in RBI.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in (51) this season. He has a .239 batting average and a .447 slugging percentage.

Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .274. He's also hit 12 home runs with 38 RBI.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Blue Jays W 2-1 Home 7/10/2022 Blue Jays W 6-5 Home 7/13/2022 Nationals W 6-4 Away 7/13/2022 Nationals W 2-1 Away 7/14/2022 Rangers W 6-5 Away 7/15/2022 Rangers - Away 7/16/2022 Rangers - Away 7/17/2022 Rangers - Away 7/22/2022 Astros - Home 7/23/2022 Astros - Home 7/24/2022 Astros - Home

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/10/2022 Twins L 6-5 Home 7/11/2022 Athletics W 10-8 Home 7/12/2022 Athletics L 14-7 Home 7/13/2022 Athletics W 5-2 Home 7/14/2022 Mariners L 6-5 Home 7/15/2022 Mariners - Home 7/16/2022 Mariners - Home 7/17/2022 Mariners - Home 7/21/2022 Marlins - Away 7/22/2022 Athletics - Away 7/23/2022 Athletics - Away

