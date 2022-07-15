How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners meet Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Friday at 8:05 PM ET in the second game of a four-game series.
Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, July 15, 2022
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats
- The Mariners are 24th in the majors with a .235 batting average.
- The Mariners are the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (368 total).
- The Mariners rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.
- The Rangers' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
- The Rangers have scored the 13th-most runs in the league this season with 399 (4.6 per game).
- The Rangers have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
Mariners Impact Players
- Rodriguez is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 25 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .337.
- Rodriguez is 34th in homers and 47th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Ty France is batting .303 to lead the lineup.
- France is 88th in home runs and 39th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- J.P. Crawford is hitting .266 with 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 32 walks.
- Eugenio Suarez paces the Mariners with 16 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 49.
Rangers Impact Players
- Corey Seager is batting .246 this season with a team-high 21 home runs.
- Seager's home run total puts him 10th in the big leagues, and he is 28th in RBI.
- Semien has collected 84 hits this season and has an OBP of .299. He's slugging .399 on the year.
- Among all major league hitters, Semien ranks 59th in homers and 62nd in RBI.
- Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in (51) this season. He has a .239 batting average and a .447 slugging percentage.
- Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .274. He's also hit 12 home runs with 38 RBI.
Mariners and Rangers Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
Blue Jays
W 2-1
Home
7/10/2022
Blue Jays
W 6-5
Home
7/13/2022
Nationals
W 6-4
Away
7/13/2022
Nationals
W 2-1
Away
7/14/2022
Rangers
W 6-5
Away
7/15/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/16/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/17/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/22/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/23/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/24/2022
Astros
-
Home
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/10/2022
Twins
L 6-5
Home
7/11/2022
Athletics
W 10-8
Home
7/12/2022
Athletics
L 14-7
Home
7/13/2022
Athletics
W 5-2
Home
7/14/2022
Mariners
L 6-5
Home
7/15/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/16/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/17/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/21/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/22/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/23/2022
Athletics
-
Away
How To Watch
July
15
2022
Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
8:05
PM/EST
