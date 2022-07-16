How to Watch Red Sox at Yankees

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Sox and Yankees are set to square off in New York on Saturday.

There are very few rivalries in the wide world of sports that comes close to matching the rivalry between the Red Sox and Yankees. Every single time these two teams play, it becomes must-watch TV for all sports fans. Today, they will face off against each other in New York.

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:15 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FOX

Ahead of today's game, the Red Sox hold a 48-43 record. There is no question that they are a contender in the American League, but the consistency needs to improve. Boston will give the starting nod to Nick Pivetta, who comes in with an 8-6 record and a 4.08 ERA.

On the other side of this matchup, the Yankees have gone 62-28. Many believe they are the clearcut front-runner to win the World Series this season. New York will start Jameson Taillon on the mound tonight, who is 9-2 with a 4.01 ERA.

Obviously, you aren't going to want to miss this game. This is a big game for both teams, especially with the rivalry aspect thrown in. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top with the win.

