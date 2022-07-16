How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Jul 14, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) is congratulated by shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will take on Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022

Saturday, July 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

The Yankees have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.242).

The Yankees score the most runs in baseball (470 total, 5.2 per game).

The Yankees' .326 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

The Red Sox have scored 427 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .321.

Yankees Impact Players

Aaron Judge paces the Yankees in home runs (31) and runs batted in (66).

Judge is first in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Anthony Rizzo is hitting .218 with 14 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 41 walks.

Rizzo ranks ninth in home runs and 15th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

DJ LeMahieu has a team-best batting average of .275.

Torres is hitting .273 with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 23 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

Devers is batting .326 this season with 21 home runs, both lead Boston hitters.

Devers ranks 12th in homers and 21st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .318 with an OBP of .392 and a slugging percentage of .457 this season.

Overall, Bogaerts is 148th in homers and 86th in RBI this year.

Alex Verdugo has 87 hits this season and a slash line of .264/.309/.377.

J.D. Martinez is batting .308 with an OBP of .374 and a slugging percentage of .490 this season.

Yankees and Red Sox Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/10/2022 Red Sox L 11-6 Away 7/12/2022 Reds L 4-3 Home 7/13/2022 Reds W 7-6 Home 7/14/2022 Reds L 7-6 Home 7/15/2022 Red Sox L 5-4 Home 7/16/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/17/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/21/2022 Astros - Away 7/21/2022 Astros - Away 7/22/2022 Orioles - Away 7/23/2022 Orioles - Away

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/11/2022 Rays L 10-5 Away 7/12/2022 Rays L 3-2 Away 7/13/2022 Rays L 4-1 Away 7/14/2022 Rays L 5-4 Away 7/15/2022 Yankees W 5-4 Away 7/16/2022 Yankees - Away 7/17/2022 Yankees - Away 7/22/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/23/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/24/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/25/2022 Guardians - Home

Regional restrictions apply.