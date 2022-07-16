How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Skip to main content

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 14, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) is congratulated by shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 14, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) is congratulated by shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will take on Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Yankees vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

  • The Yankees have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.242).
  • The Yankees score the most runs in baseball (470 total, 5.2 per game).
  • The Yankees' .326 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.
  • The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .258 team batting average.
  • The Red Sox have scored 427 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .321.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge paces the Yankees in home runs (31) and runs batted in (66).
  • Judge is first in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Anthony Rizzo is hitting .218 with 14 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 41 walks.
  • Rizzo ranks ninth in home runs and 15th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • DJ LeMahieu has a team-best batting average of .275.
  • Torres is hitting .273 with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 23 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Devers is batting .326 this season with 21 home runs, both lead Boston hitters.
  • Devers ranks 12th in homers and 21st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Xander Bogaerts is batting .318 with an OBP of .392 and a slugging percentage of .457 this season.
  • Overall, Bogaerts is 148th in homers and 86th in RBI this year.
  • Alex Verdugo has 87 hits this season and a slash line of .264/.309/.377.
  • J.D. Martinez is batting .308 with an OBP of .374 and a slugging percentage of .490 this season.

Yankees and Red Sox Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/10/2022

Red Sox

L 11-6

Away

7/12/2022

Reds

L 4-3

Home

7/13/2022

Reds

W 7-6

Home

7/14/2022

Reds

L 7-6

Home

7/15/2022

Red Sox

L 5-4

Home

7/16/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/17/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/21/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/21/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/22/2022

Orioles

-

Away

7/23/2022

Orioles

-

Away

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/11/2022

Rays

L 10-5

Away

7/12/2022

Rays

L 3-2

Away

7/13/2022

Rays

L 4-1

Away

7/14/2022

Rays

L 5-4

Away

7/15/2022

Yankees

W 5-4

Away

7/16/2022

Yankees

-

Away

7/17/2022

Yankees

-

Away

7/22/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/23/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/24/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/25/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
16
2022

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 14, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) is congratulated by shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Jul 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21) celebrates with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after scoring a run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Jul 14, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) is congratulated by shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Jul 15, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Jul 14, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) is congratulated by shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Yankees

By Evan Massey15 minutes ago
arsenal
Soccer

How to Watch Arsenal vs Everton

By Rafael Urbina15 minutes ago
Jul 15, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Giants

By Evan Massey15 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Forge FC midfielder Alessandro Hojabrpour (21) challenges for the ball with Cruz Azul midfielder Rafael Baca (22) in the second half of a CONCACAF Champions League game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Atlas FC vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch Hoopville Warriors vs YGC

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy