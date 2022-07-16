How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will take on Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Yankees vs. Red Sox Batting Stats
- The Yankees have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.242).
- The Yankees score the most runs in baseball (470 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Yankees' .326 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .258 team batting average.
- The Red Sox have scored 427 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .321.
Yankees Impact Players
- Aaron Judge paces the Yankees in home runs (31) and runs batted in (66).
- Judge is first in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Anthony Rizzo is hitting .218 with 14 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 41 walks.
- Rizzo ranks ninth in home runs and 15th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
- DJ LeMahieu has a team-best batting average of .275.
- Torres is hitting .273 with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 23 walks.
Red Sox Impact Players
- Devers is batting .326 this season with 21 home runs, both lead Boston hitters.
- Devers ranks 12th in homers and 21st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Xander Bogaerts is batting .318 with an OBP of .392 and a slugging percentage of .457 this season.
- Overall, Bogaerts is 148th in homers and 86th in RBI this year.
- Alex Verdugo has 87 hits this season and a slash line of .264/.309/.377.
- J.D. Martinez is batting .308 with an OBP of .374 and a slugging percentage of .490 this season.
Yankees and Red Sox Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/10/2022
Red Sox
L 11-6
Away
7/12/2022
Reds
L 4-3
Home
7/13/2022
Reds
W 7-6
Home
7/14/2022
Reds
L 7-6
Home
7/15/2022
Red Sox
L 5-4
Home
7/16/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
7/17/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
7/21/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/21/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/22/2022
Orioles
-
Away
7/23/2022
Orioles
-
Away
Red Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/11/2022
Rays
L 10-5
Away
7/12/2022
Rays
L 3-2
Away
7/13/2022
Rays
L 4-1
Away
7/14/2022
Rays
L 5-4
Away
7/15/2022
Yankees
W 5-4
Away
7/16/2022
Yankees
-
Away
7/17/2022
Yankees
-
Away
7/22/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/23/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/24/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/25/2022
Guardians
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
16
2022
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)