How to Watch Brewers at Giants

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Brewers opened series at San Francisco with a win against the Giants and increased their NL Central lead as the series continues Friday.

It wasn't pretty, but the Brewers (50-40) got enough chances on Thursday night to beat the Giants (45-43) in the opener of a four-game series at Oracle Park. The series continues on Friday after Milwaukee opened a three-game lead in the NL Central.

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: July 15, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream the Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Brewers and Giants have split their first two meetings this season. San Francisco won a one-off in Milwaukee in late April. On Thursday, Jonathan Davis' infield single scored pinch-runner Christian Yelich in the 10th inning to deliver a 3-2 victory. Milwaukee left 14 runners on base as every starter had at least one hit.

The Giants will start left-hander Alex Wood on Friday night. He is 6-7 in 17 starts with a 4.43 ERA and 1.266 WHIP in 85-and-one-third innings. He won his last start on Sunday at San Diego, pitching seven scoreless innings and striking out eight.

Right-hander Brandon Woodruff is next up for the Brewers. In 12 starts, he is 7-3 with a 4.01 ERA and 1.137 WHIP in 60-and-two-third innings, striking out 80. On Saturday against the Pirates, he got no decision in the loss after allowing three runs on four hits in six-plus innings while fanning nine.

