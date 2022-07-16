How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pete Alonso and the New York Mets take on Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at 8:05 PM ET.
Mets vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
Mets vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Mets' .252 batting average is seventh-best in the majors.
- The Mets score the fourth-most runs in baseball (431 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Mets' .324 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in baseball.
- The Cubs rank 13th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.
- The Cubs have scored 380 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
Mets Impact Players
- Alonso paces the Mets with 24 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 76.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Alonso ranks fifth in homers and first in RBI.
- Francisco Lindor is hitting .245 with 12 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 35 walks.
- Lindor is 31st in home runs and seventh in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Brandon Nimmo has 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 36 walks while hitting .271.
- Starling Marte has 18 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .289.
Cubs Impact Players
- Happ has been key for Chicago with nine home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .276 this season.
- Happ ranks 101st in home runs and 69th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Willson Contreras is batting .254 with an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .458 this season.
- Contreras is currently 50th in home runs and 107th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a .305 batting average while slugging five homers and driving in 26 runs.
- Patrick Wisdom is batting .221 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 45 RBI.
Mets and Cubs Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/11/2022
Braves
W 4-1
Away
7/12/2022
Braves
L 4-1
Away
7/13/2022
Braves
W 7-3
Away
7/14/2022
Cubs
W 8-0
Away
7/16/2022
Cubs
W 2-1
Away
7/16/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/17/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/22/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/23/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/24/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/26/2022
Yankees
-
Home
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/10/2022
Dodgers
L 11-9
Away
7/12/2022
Orioles
L 4-2
Home
7/13/2022
Orioles
L 7-1
Home
7/14/2022
Mets
L 8-0
Home
7/16/2022
Mets
L 2-1
Home
7/16/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/17/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/22/2022
Phillies
-
Away
7/23/2022
Phillies
-
Away
7/24/2022
Phillies
-
Away
7/25/2022
Pirates
-
Home
