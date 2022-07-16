How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) reacts after striking out against the New York Mets during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets take on Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at 8:05 PM ET.

Mets vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .252 batting average is seventh-best in the majors.
  • The Mets score the fourth-most runs in baseball (431 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Mets' .324 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in baseball.
  • The Cubs rank 13th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.
  • The Cubs have scored 380 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso paces the Mets with 24 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 76.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Alonso ranks fifth in homers and first in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor is hitting .245 with 12 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 35 walks.
  • Lindor is 31st in home runs and seventh in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Brandon Nimmo has 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 36 walks while hitting .271.
  • Starling Marte has 18 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .289.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Happ has been key for Chicago with nine home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .276 this season.
  • Happ ranks 101st in home runs and 69th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Willson Contreras is batting .254 with an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .458 this season.
  • Contreras is currently 50th in home runs and 107th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a .305 batting average while slugging five homers and driving in 26 runs.
  • Patrick Wisdom is batting .221 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 45 RBI.

Mets and Cubs Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/11/2022

Braves

W 4-1

Away

7/12/2022

Braves

L 4-1

Away

7/13/2022

Braves

W 7-3

Away

7/14/2022

Cubs

W 8-0

Away

7/16/2022

Cubs

W 2-1

Away

7/16/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/17/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/22/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/23/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/24/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/26/2022

Yankees

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/10/2022

Dodgers

L 11-9

Away

7/12/2022

Orioles

L 4-2

Home

7/13/2022

Orioles

L 7-1

Home

7/14/2022

Mets

L 8-0

Home

7/16/2022

Mets

L 2-1

Home

7/16/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/17/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/22/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/23/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/24/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/25/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
16
2022

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
