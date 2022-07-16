How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) celebrates with shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and Chicago Cubs take the field on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET. Brandon Nimmo and Nico Hoerner have been on a tear as of late for their respective teams.

Mets vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mets vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.254).
  • The Mets are the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (429 total).
  • The Mets rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.
  • The Cubs' .244 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
  • The Cubs have scored 379 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .319.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (24) and runs batted in (74).
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Alonso's home runs rank him fifth, and his RBI tally places him first.
  • Francisco Lindor is batting .244 with 12 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 33 walks.
  • Lindor ranks 31st in homers and seventh in RBI so far this season.
  • Nimmo has 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 35 walks while hitting .275.
  • Starling Marte has 18 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .289.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ has been key for Chicago with 86 hits, an OBP of .373 plus a slugging percentage of .456.
  • Happ ranks 101st in homers and 68th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Willson Contreras is batting .258 with an OBP of .373 and a slugging percentage of .466 this season.
  • Overall, Contreras ranks 49th in homers and 107th in RBI this season.
  • Hoerner is batting .308 to lead Chicago, while adding five homers and 26 runs batted in this season.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 45.

Mets and Cubs Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/10/2022

Marlins

L 2-0

Home

7/11/2022

Braves

W 4-1

Away

7/12/2022

Braves

L 4-1

Away

7/13/2022

Braves

W 7-3

Away

7/14/2022

Cubs

W 8-0

Away

7/16/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/16/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/17/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/22/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/23/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/24/2022

Padres

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Dodgers

L 4-2

Away

7/10/2022

Dodgers

L 11-9

Away

7/12/2022

Orioles

L 4-2

Home

7/13/2022

Orioles

L 7-1

Home

7/14/2022

Mets

L 8-0

Home

7/16/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/16/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/17/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/22/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/23/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/24/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
16
2022

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
MLB

