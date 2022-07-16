How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Jul 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) celebrates with shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and Chicago Cubs take the field on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET. Brandon Nimmo and Nico Hoerner have been on a tear as of late for their respective teams.

Mets vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Mets vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Mets have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.254).

The Mets are the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (429 total).

The Mets rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.

The Cubs' .244 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

The Cubs have scored 379 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .319.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (24) and runs batted in (74).

Among all hitters in the majors, Alonso's home runs rank him fifth, and his RBI tally places him first.

Francisco Lindor is batting .244 with 12 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 33 walks.

Lindor ranks 31st in homers and seventh in RBI so far this season.

Nimmo has 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 35 walks while hitting .275.

Starling Marte has 18 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .289.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ has been key for Chicago with 86 hits, an OBP of .373 plus a slugging percentage of .456.

Happ ranks 101st in homers and 68th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Willson Contreras is batting .258 with an OBP of .373 and a slugging percentage of .466 this season.

Overall, Contreras ranks 49th in homers and 107th in RBI this season.

Hoerner is batting .308 to lead Chicago, while adding five homers and 26 runs batted in this season.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 45.

Mets and Cubs Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/10/2022 Marlins L 2-0 Home 7/11/2022 Braves W 4-1 Away 7/12/2022 Braves L 4-1 Away 7/13/2022 Braves W 7-3 Away 7/14/2022 Cubs W 8-0 Away 7/16/2022 Cubs - Away 7/16/2022 Cubs - Away 7/17/2022 Cubs - Away 7/22/2022 Padres - Home 7/23/2022 Padres - Home 7/24/2022 Padres - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Dodgers L 4-2 Away 7/10/2022 Dodgers L 11-9 Away 7/12/2022 Orioles L 4-2 Home 7/13/2022 Orioles L 7-1 Home 7/14/2022 Mets L 8-0 Home 7/16/2022 Mets - Home 7/16/2022 Mets - Home 7/17/2022 Mets - Home 7/22/2022 Phillies - Away 7/23/2022 Phillies - Away 7/24/2022 Phillies - Away

