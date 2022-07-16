How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Mets and Chicago Cubs take the field on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET. Brandon Nimmo and Nico Hoerner have been on a tear as of late for their respective teams.
Mets vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Mets vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Mets have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.254).
- The Mets are the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (429 total).
- The Mets rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.
- The Cubs' .244 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- The Cubs have scored 379 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .319.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (24) and runs batted in (74).
- Among all hitters in the majors, Alonso's home runs rank him fifth, and his RBI tally places him first.
- Francisco Lindor is batting .244 with 12 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 33 walks.
- Lindor ranks 31st in homers and seventh in RBI so far this season.
- Nimmo has 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 35 walks while hitting .275.
- Starling Marte has 18 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .289.
Cubs Impact Players
- Ian Happ has been key for Chicago with 86 hits, an OBP of .373 plus a slugging percentage of .456.
- Happ ranks 101st in homers and 68th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Willson Contreras is batting .258 with an OBP of .373 and a slugging percentage of .466 this season.
- Overall, Contreras ranks 49th in homers and 107th in RBI this season.
- Hoerner is batting .308 to lead Chicago, while adding five homers and 26 runs batted in this season.
- Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 45.
Mets and Cubs Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/10/2022
Marlins
L 2-0
Home
7/11/2022
Braves
W 4-1
Away
7/12/2022
Braves
L 4-1
Away
7/13/2022
Braves
W 7-3
Away
7/14/2022
Cubs
W 8-0
Away
7/16/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/16/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/17/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/22/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/23/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/24/2022
Padres
-
Home
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
Dodgers
L 4-2
Away
7/10/2022
Dodgers
L 11-9
Away
7/12/2022
Orioles
L 4-2
Home
7/13/2022
Orioles
L 7-1
Home
7/14/2022
Mets
L 8-0
Home
7/16/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/16/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/17/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/22/2022
Phillies
-
Away
7/23/2022
Phillies
-
Away
7/24/2022
Phillies
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
16
2022
New York Mets at Chicago Cubs
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)