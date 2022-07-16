How to Watch White Sox at Twins

The Chicago White Sox look to cut the Minnesota Twins' division lead even further in game three.

The White Sox are winners of their last four games and look to win this four-game series outright today and end the first half on a high note. With the win yesterday, Chicago got back to .500 and are only three games behind the Twins for the division lead. Being at home hasn't helped the Twins much so far in this series. They've only scored four runs in two games. Look for them to turn it around today and get back in this series.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins Today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

After a 12-2 win in the opener on Thursday, the White Sox kept it rolling in game two winning 6-2. The game started fast with both clubs nabbing two runs in the first inning. The Twins just couldn't muster up any more offense after that as Michael Kopech turned in a nice start going five innings and only two runs. Adam Engel and Tim Anderson both hit homers to supply the rest of the White Sox offense.

The Sox look to make a statement winning game three today and they'll start Lance Lynn to do it. He's had a slow start so far at 1-2 with a 6.97 ERA but that is only across roughly 30 innings. The Twins will look to bounce back Dylan Bundy. The righty is 5-4 with a 4.68 ERA.

