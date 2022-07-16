How to Watch White Sox at Twins

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Chicago White Sox look to cut the Minnesota Twins' division lead even further in game three.

The White Sox are winners of their last four games and look to win this four-game series outright today and end the first half on a high note. With the win yesterday, Chicago got back to .500 and are only three games behind the Twins for the division lead. Being at home hasn't helped the Twins much so far in this series. They've only scored four runs in two games. Look for them to turn it around today and get back in this series. 

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins Today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

After a 12-2 win in the opener on Thursday, the White Sox kept it rolling in game two winning 6-2. The game started fast with both clubs nabbing two runs in the first inning. The Twins just couldn't muster up any more offense after that as Michael Kopech turned in a nice start going five innings and only two runs. Adam Engel and Tim Anderson both hit homers to supply the rest of the White Sox offense. 

The Sox look to make a statement winning game three today and they'll start Lance Lynn to do it. He's had a slow start so far at 1-2 with a 6.97 ERA but that is only across roughly 30 innings. The Twins will look to bounce back Dylan Bundy. The righty is 5-4 with a 4.68 ERA. 

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

July
14
2022

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
2:52
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 12, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his three-run home run in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Twins

By Ben Macalusojust now
Denmark Norway Women's
Soccer

How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Denmark vs Spain

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
imago1013168778h
Soccer

How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Finland vs. Germany

By Rafael Urbina22 minutes ago
LAS. VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY XFINITY
NASCAR

How to Watch Crayon 200

By Rafael Urbina22 minutes ago
Jul 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) celebrates with shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Jul 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) celebrates with shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Jul 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Twins first baseman Luis Arraez (2) reacts after fouling a ball off his foot in the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
Jul 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Twins first baseman Luis Arraez (2) reacts after fouling a ball off his foot in the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
UFC
UFC

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez

By Iolanda Neto52 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy