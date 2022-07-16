How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Luis Arraez and the Minnesota Twins play Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox at Target Field on Saturday. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Twins vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Twins are seventh in MLB with a .253 batting average.
- The Twins rank 11th in runs scored with 415, 4.5 per game.
- The Twins rank sixth in the league with an on-base percentage of .324.
- The White Sox's .255 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
- The White Sox have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 392 (4.4 per game).
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
Twins Impact Players
- Arraez paces the Twins with a team-high batting average of .343.
- Among all hitters in baseball, Arraez is 230th in homers and 152nd in RBI.
- Max Kepler is hitting .248 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 41 walks.
- Kepler is 101st in home runs in MLB and 86th in RBI.
- Jorge Polanco has driven in a team-high 45 runs batted in.
- Byron Buxton has swatted a team-high 23 long balls.
White Sox Impact Players
- Abreu is batting .302 with 11 home runs and 45 RBI for Chicago this season.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Abreu is 72nd in home runs and 51st in RBI.
- Luis Robert leads Chicago in home runs (12) and runs batted in (54) this season while batting .301.
- Robert ranks 58th in homers and 21st in RBI among all MLB batters this year.
- Andrew Vaughn has collected 78 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .439 this season.
- Tim Anderson leads Chicago with a batting average of .313. He's also hit six home runs with 22 RBI.
Twins and White Sox Schedules
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/10/2022
Rangers
W 6-5
Away
7/12/2022
Brewers
L 6-3
Home
7/13/2022
Brewers
W 4-1
Home
7/14/2022
White Sox
L 12-2
Home
7/15/2022
White Sox
L 6-2
Home
7/16/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/17/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/23/2022
Tigers
-
Away
7/24/2022
Tigers
-
Away
7/26/2022
Brewers
-
Away
7/27/2022
Brewers
-
Away
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/12/2022
Guardians
L 4-1
Away
7/12/2022
Guardians
W 7-0
Away
7/13/2022
Guardians
W 2-1
Away
7/14/2022
Twins
W 12-2
Away
7/15/2022
Twins
W 6-2
Away
7/16/2022
Twins
-
Away
7/17/2022
Twins
-
Away
7/22/2022
Guardians
-
Home
7/23/2022
Guardians
-
Home
7/23/2022
Guardians
-
Home
7/24/2022
Guardians
-
Home
