How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Twins first baseman Luis Arraez (2) reacts after fouling a ball off his foot in the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Arraez and the Minnesota Twins play Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox at Target Field on Saturday. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Twins vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Twins are seventh in MLB with a .253 batting average.
  • The Twins rank 11th in runs scored with 415, 4.5 per game.
  • The Twins rank sixth in the league with an on-base percentage of .324.
  • The White Sox's .255 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
  • The White Sox have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 392 (4.4 per game).
  • The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Twins Impact Players

  • Arraez paces the Twins with a team-high batting average of .343.
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Arraez is 230th in homers and 152nd in RBI.
  • Max Kepler is hitting .248 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 41 walks.
  • Kepler is 101st in home runs in MLB and 86th in RBI.
  • Jorge Polanco has driven in a team-high 45 runs batted in.
  • Byron Buxton has swatted a team-high 23 long balls.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu is batting .302 with 11 home runs and 45 RBI for Chicago this season.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Abreu is 72nd in home runs and 51st in RBI.
  • Luis Robert leads Chicago in home runs (12) and runs batted in (54) this season while batting .301.
  • Robert ranks 58th in homers and 21st in RBI among all MLB batters this year.
  • Andrew Vaughn has collected 78 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .439 this season.
  • Tim Anderson leads Chicago with a batting average of .313. He's also hit six home runs with 22 RBI.

Twins and White Sox Schedules

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/10/2022

Rangers

W 6-5

Away

7/12/2022

Brewers

L 6-3

Home

7/13/2022

Brewers

W 4-1

Home

7/14/2022

White Sox

L 12-2

Home

7/15/2022

White Sox

L 6-2

Home

7/16/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/17/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/23/2022

Tigers

-

Away

7/24/2022

Tigers

-

Away

7/26/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/27/2022

Brewers

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/12/2022

Guardians

L 4-1

Away

7/12/2022

Guardians

W 7-0

Away

7/13/2022

Guardians

W 2-1

Away

7/14/2022

Twins

W 12-2

Away

7/15/2022

Twins

W 6-2

Away

7/16/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/17/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/22/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/23/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/23/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/24/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
16
2022

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
