How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Skip to main content

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) celebrates after scoring during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) celebrates after scoring during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Pineda will start for the Detroit Tigers against Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Guardians vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The Guardians have the ninth-best batting average in the majors (.248).
  • The Guardians are the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (381 total).
  • The Guardians rank 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.
  • The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.
  • The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 288 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
  • The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .287 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Jose Ramirez paces the Guardians in home runs (17) and runs batted in (70).
  • Ramirez is 23rd in home runs and second in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Amed Rosario has 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 17 walks while batting .290.
  • Rosario ranks 230th in home runs in MLB and 160th in RBI.
  • Steven Kwan has 13 doubles, three triples, a home run and 32 walks while hitting .279.
  • Josh Naylor is hitting .271 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 18 walks.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Javier Baez is batting .218 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 35 RBI.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Baez is 101st in homers and 107th in RBI.
  • Jonathan Schoop has collected 70 hits this season and has an OBP of .249. He's slugging .319 on the year.
  • Schoop ranks 174th in homers and 200th in RBI among all major league batters this year.
  • Miguel Cabrera's batting average of .286 leads all Detroit hitters this season.
  • Harold Castro has 54 hits and an OBP of .309 to go with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Guardians and Tigers Schedules

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/12/2022

White Sox

W 4-1

Home

7/12/2022

White Sox

L 7-0

Home

7/13/2022

White Sox

L 2-1

Home

7/14/2022

Tigers

W 4-0

Home

7/15/2022

Tigers

W 6-5

Home

7/16/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/17/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/22/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/23/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/23/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/24/2022

White Sox

-

Away

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/11/2022

Royals

L 7-3

Away

7/12/2022

Royals

W 7-5

Away

7/13/2022

Royals

L 5-2

Away

7/14/2022

Guardians

L 4-0

Away

7/15/2022

Guardians

L 6-5

Away

7/16/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/17/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/21/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/21/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/23/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/24/2022

Twins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
16
2022

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run off of St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 seconds ago
Jul 12, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) and second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 seconds ago
Jul 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) celebrates after scoring during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 seconds ago
Jul 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) celebrates after scoring during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 seconds ago
Jul 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) runs the bases for a double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 seconds ago
Jul 15, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Kyle Tucker (30) has words with home plate umpire Jerry Meals after a strikeout during the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 seconds ago
Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) celebrate the win over the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) celebrate the win over the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Ty France (23) hits a single and drives in two runs against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Rangers

By Ben Macaluso10 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy