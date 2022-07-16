How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Jul 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) celebrates after scoring during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Pineda will start for the Detroit Tigers against Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022

Saturday, July 16, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Guardians vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The Guardians have the ninth-best batting average in the majors (.248).

The Guardians are the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (381 total).

The Guardians rank 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.

The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.

The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 288 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .287 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez paces the Guardians in home runs (17) and runs batted in (70).

Ramirez is 23rd in home runs and second in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Amed Rosario has 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 17 walks while batting .290.

Rosario ranks 230th in home runs in MLB and 160th in RBI.

Steven Kwan has 13 doubles, three triples, a home run and 32 walks while hitting .279.

Josh Naylor is hitting .271 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 18 walks.

Tigers Impact Players

Javier Baez is batting .218 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 35 RBI.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Baez is 101st in homers and 107th in RBI.

Jonathan Schoop has collected 70 hits this season and has an OBP of .249. He's slugging .319 on the year.

Schoop ranks 174th in homers and 200th in RBI among all major league batters this year.

Miguel Cabrera's batting average of .286 leads all Detroit hitters this season.

Harold Castro has 54 hits and an OBP of .309 to go with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Guardians and Tigers Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/12/2022 White Sox W 4-1 Home 7/12/2022 White Sox L 7-0 Home 7/13/2022 White Sox L 2-1 Home 7/14/2022 Tigers W 4-0 Home 7/15/2022 Tigers W 6-5 Home 7/16/2022 Tigers - Home 7/17/2022 Tigers - Home 7/22/2022 White Sox - Away 7/23/2022 White Sox - Away 7/23/2022 White Sox - Away 7/24/2022 White Sox - Away

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/11/2022 Royals L 7-3 Away 7/12/2022 Royals W 7-5 Away 7/13/2022 Royals L 5-2 Away 7/14/2022 Guardians L 4-0 Away 7/15/2022 Guardians L 6-5 Away 7/16/2022 Guardians - Away 7/17/2022 Guardians - Away 7/21/2022 Athletics - Away 7/21/2022 Athletics - Away 7/23/2022 Twins - Home 7/24/2022 Twins - Home

