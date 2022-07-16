How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Michael Pineda will start for the Detroit Tigers against Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Guardians vs. Tigers Batting Stats
- The Guardians have the ninth-best batting average in the majors (.248).
- The Guardians are the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (381 total).
- The Guardians rank 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.
- The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.
- The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 288 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .287 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
Guardians Impact Players
- Jose Ramirez paces the Guardians in home runs (17) and runs batted in (70).
- Ramirez is 23rd in home runs and second in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Amed Rosario has 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 17 walks while batting .290.
- Rosario ranks 230th in home runs in MLB and 160th in RBI.
- Steven Kwan has 13 doubles, three triples, a home run and 32 walks while hitting .279.
- Josh Naylor is hitting .271 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 18 walks.
Tigers Impact Players
- Javier Baez is batting .218 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 35 RBI.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Baez is 101st in homers and 107th in RBI.
- Jonathan Schoop has collected 70 hits this season and has an OBP of .249. He's slugging .319 on the year.
- Schoop ranks 174th in homers and 200th in RBI among all major league batters this year.
- Miguel Cabrera's batting average of .286 leads all Detroit hitters this season.
- Harold Castro has 54 hits and an OBP of .309 to go with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
Guardians and Tigers Schedules
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/12/2022
White Sox
W 4-1
Home
7/12/2022
White Sox
L 7-0
Home
7/13/2022
White Sox
L 2-1
Home
7/14/2022
Tigers
W 4-0
Home
7/15/2022
Tigers
W 6-5
Home
7/16/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/17/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/22/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/23/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/23/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/24/2022
White Sox
-
Away
Tigers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/11/2022
Royals
L 7-3
Away
7/12/2022
Royals
W 7-5
Away
7/13/2022
Royals
L 5-2
Away
7/14/2022
Guardians
L 4-0
Away
7/15/2022
Guardians
L 6-5
Away
7/16/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/17/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/21/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/21/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/23/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/24/2022
Twins
-
Home
