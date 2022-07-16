How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies will try to out-hit Jake Marisnick and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field on Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Rockies vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Rockies lead the majors with a .262 batting average.
- The Rockies are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (422 total).
- The Rockies rank fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .325.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 332 (3.6 per game).
- The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron has a team-leading 21 home runs and has driven in 69 runs.
- Including all major league hitters, Cron ranks 22nd in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Charlie Blackmon is batting .278 with 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 23 walks.
- Blackmon ranks 43rd in homers and 23rd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Brendan Rodgers is hitting .257 with 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 24 walks.
- Connor Joe is hitting .267 with 16 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 49 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with four home runs, 27 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Hayes' home run total is 230th and his RBI tally ranks 160th.
- Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 33 while batting .228 with 12 homers.
- Vogelbach is 58th in home runs and 122nd in RBI among all major league batters this year.
- Michael Chavis has 56 hits this season and a slash line of .232/.274/.415.
- Diego Castillo has 47 hits and an OBP of .248 to go with a slugging percentage of .381 this season.
Rockies and Pirates Schedules
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/11/2022
Padres
L 6-5
Home
7/12/2022
Padres
W 5-3
Home
7/13/2022
Padres
W 10-6
Home
7/14/2022
Padres
W 8-5
Home
7/15/2022
Pirates
W 13-2
Home
7/16/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/17/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/22/2022
Brewers
-
Away
7/23/2022
Brewers
-
Away
7/24/2022
Brewers
-
Away
7/25/2022
Brewers
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/11/2022
Marlins
W 5-1
Away
7/12/2022
Marlins
W 3-2
Away
7/13/2022
Marlins
L 5-4
Away
7/14/2022
Marlins
L 3-2
Away
7/15/2022
Rockies
L 13-2
Away
7/16/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/17/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/22/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/23/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/24/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/25/2022
Cubs
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
16
2022
Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)