How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies will try to out-hit Jake Marisnick and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field on Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022

Saturday, July 16, 2022 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rockies vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Rockies lead the majors with a .262 batting average.

The Rockies are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (422 total).

The Rockies rank fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .325.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 332 (3.6 per game).

The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron has a team-leading 21 home runs and has driven in 69 runs.

Including all major league hitters, Cron ranks 22nd in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .278 with 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 23 walks.

Blackmon ranks 43rd in homers and 23rd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Brendan Rodgers is hitting .257 with 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 24 walks.

Connor Joe is hitting .267 with 16 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 49 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with four home runs, 27 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Hayes' home run total is 230th and his RBI tally ranks 160th.

Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 33 while batting .228 with 12 homers.

Vogelbach is 58th in home runs and 122nd in RBI among all major league batters this year.

Michael Chavis has 56 hits this season and a slash line of .232/.274/.415.

Diego Castillo has 47 hits and an OBP of .248 to go with a slugging percentage of .381 this season.

Rockies and Pirates Schedules

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/11/2022 Padres L 6-5 Home 7/12/2022 Padres W 5-3 Home 7/13/2022 Padres W 10-6 Home 7/14/2022 Padres W 8-5 Home 7/15/2022 Pirates W 13-2 Home 7/16/2022 Pirates - Home 7/17/2022 Pirates - Home 7/22/2022 Brewers - Away 7/23/2022 Brewers - Away 7/24/2022 Brewers - Away 7/25/2022 Brewers - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/11/2022 Marlins W 5-1 Away 7/12/2022 Marlins W 3-2 Away 7/13/2022 Marlins L 5-4 Away 7/14/2022 Marlins L 3-2 Away 7/15/2022 Rockies L 13-2 Away 7/16/2022 Rockies - Away 7/17/2022 Rockies - Away 7/22/2022 Marlins - Home 7/23/2022 Marlins - Home 7/24/2022 Marlins - Home 7/25/2022 Cubs - Away

