How to Watch Tigers at Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians look to win this four-game series outright in game three against the Detroit Tigers.

The Guardians took advantage of the White Sox beating the Minnesota in the first two games of their series. Cleveland kept pace in the division standings with a 6-5 win over the Tigers.

The Guardians now only sit 2.5 games behind the Twins for the AL Central lead. They are also only two games back of a wild card spot. Cleveland had a great half and they look to keep it up as they are right in thick in all of the action.

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians Today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

It took a rally against the Tigers to win the second game of the series. Down a run in the seventh, Josh Naylor drove his second run of the game in on a sac fly and then Andres Gimenez hit an RBI single that proved to be the game winning run.

Detroit will now try to end a three-game losing streak. To do so they'll start Michael Pineda who is 2-4 with a 3.58 ERA. The Guardians will go for the series win by starting Cal Quantrill. The righty is 5-5 with a 3.99 ERA.

