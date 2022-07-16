How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan will take on the Detroit Tigers and Javier Baez on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET in the third game of a four-game series at Progressive Field.
Guardians vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Guardians vs. Tigers Batting Stats
- The Guardians have the ninth-best batting average in the majors (.248).
- The Guardians have the No. 18 offense in MLB action scoring 4.3 runs per game (381 total runs).
- The Guardians rank 16th in the league with a .313 on-base percentage.
- The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.
- The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 288 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .287.
Guardians Impact Players
- Jose Ramirez has managed a team-leading 17 home runs and has driven in 70 runs.
- Of all hitters in the majors, Ramirez's home runs place him 23rd, and his RBI tally places him second.
- Amed Rosario has 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 17 walks while batting .290.
- Rosario ranks 230th in home runs and 160th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Kwan is hitting .279 with 13 doubles, three triples, a home run and 32 walks.
- Josh Naylor is hitting .271 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 18 walks.
Tigers Impact Players
- Baez leads Detroit in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (35) this season while batting .218.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Baez is 101st in homers and 107th in RBI.
- Jonathan Schoop has collected 70 hits this season and has an OBP of .249. He's slugging .319 on the year.
- Schoop is currently 174th in homers and 200th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit with a .286 batting average while slugging three homers and driving in 34 runs.
- Harold Castro has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .309. He's slugging .415 on the year.
Guardians and Tigers Schedules
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/12/2022
White Sox
W 4-1
Home
7/12/2022
White Sox
L 7-0
Home
7/13/2022
White Sox
L 2-1
Home
7/14/2022
Tigers
W 4-0
Home
7/15/2022
Tigers
W 6-5
Home
7/16/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/17/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/22/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/23/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/23/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/24/2022
White Sox
-
Away
Tigers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/11/2022
Royals
L 7-3
Away
7/12/2022
Royals
W 7-5
Away
7/13/2022
Royals
L 5-2
Away
7/14/2022
Guardians
L 4-0
Away
7/15/2022
Guardians
L 6-5
Away
7/16/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/17/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/21/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/21/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/23/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/24/2022
Twins
-
Home
