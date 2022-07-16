How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Jul 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) celebrates after scoring during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan will take on the Detroit Tigers and Javier Baez on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET in the third game of a four-game series at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022

Saturday, July 16, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Guardians vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The Guardians have the ninth-best batting average in the majors (.248).

The Guardians have the No. 18 offense in MLB action scoring 4.3 runs per game (381 total runs).

The Guardians rank 16th in the league with a .313 on-base percentage.

The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.

The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 288 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .287.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez has managed a team-leading 17 home runs and has driven in 70 runs.

Of all hitters in the majors, Ramirez's home runs place him 23rd, and his RBI tally places him second.

Amed Rosario has 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 17 walks while batting .290.

Rosario ranks 230th in home runs and 160th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Kwan is hitting .279 with 13 doubles, three triples, a home run and 32 walks.

Josh Naylor is hitting .271 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 18 walks.

Tigers Impact Players

Baez leads Detroit in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (35) this season while batting .218.

Among all hitters in MLB, Baez is 101st in homers and 107th in RBI.

Jonathan Schoop has collected 70 hits this season and has an OBP of .249. He's slugging .319 on the year.

Schoop is currently 174th in homers and 200th in RBI in the major leagues.

Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit with a .286 batting average while slugging three homers and driving in 34 runs.

Harold Castro has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .309. He's slugging .415 on the year.

Guardians and Tigers Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/12/2022 White Sox W 4-1 Home 7/12/2022 White Sox L 7-0 Home 7/13/2022 White Sox L 2-1 Home 7/14/2022 Tigers W 4-0 Home 7/15/2022 Tigers W 6-5 Home 7/16/2022 Tigers - Home 7/17/2022 Tigers - Home 7/22/2022 White Sox - Away 7/23/2022 White Sox - Away 7/23/2022 White Sox - Away 7/24/2022 White Sox - Away

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/11/2022 Royals L 7-3 Away 7/12/2022 Royals W 7-5 Away 7/13/2022 Royals L 5-2 Away 7/14/2022 Guardians L 4-0 Away 7/15/2022 Guardians L 6-5 Away 7/16/2022 Guardians - Away 7/17/2022 Guardians - Away 7/21/2022 Athletics - Away 7/21/2022 Athletics - Away 7/23/2022 Twins - Home 7/24/2022 Twins - Home

