How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 15, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Kyle Tucker (30) has words with home plate umpire Jerry Meals after a strikeout during the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 15, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Kyle Tucker (30) has words with home plate umpire Jerry Meals after a strikeout during the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros play Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park on Saturday. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).
  • The Astros have the No. 15 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (395 total runs).
  • The Astros' .319 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in the league.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored 302 runs (just 3.3 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .272.

Astros Impact Players

  • Tucker has plated a team-leading 61 runs batted in.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Tucker ranks 23rd in home runs and eighth in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .243 with 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 52 walks.
  • Bregman ranks 72nd in home runs and 45th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Jose Altuve has 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 36 walks while batting .277.
  • Yuli Gurriel has 24 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks while hitting .231.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Elvis Andrus has been key for Oakland with 62 hits, an OBP of .293 plus a slugging percentage of .361.
  • Andrus' home run total places him 174th in the big leagues, and he ranks 182nd in RBI.
  • Murphy's batting average of .237 leads all Oakland hitters this season.
  • Murphy ranks 101st among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 95th in RBI.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (10) and runs batted in (38) this season while batting .218.
  • Ramon Laureano has 51 hits and an OBP of .322 to go with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/10/2022

Athletics

W 6-1

Away

7/12/2022

Angels

W 6-5

Away

7/13/2022

Angels

L 7-1

Away

7/14/2022

Angels

W 3-2

Away

7/15/2022

Athletics

L 5-1

Home

7/16/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/17/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/21/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/21/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/22/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/23/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/10/2022

Astros

L 6-1

Home

7/11/2022

Rangers

L 10-8

Away

7/12/2022

Rangers

W 14-7

Away

7/13/2022

Rangers

L 5-2

Away

7/15/2022

Astros

W 5-1

Away

7/16/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/17/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/21/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/21/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/22/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/23/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
16
2022

Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run off of St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 seconds ago
Jul 12, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) and second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 seconds ago
Jul 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) celebrates after scoring during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 seconds ago
Jul 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) celebrates after scoring during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 seconds ago
Jul 15, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Kyle Tucker (30) has words with home plate umpire Jerry Meals after a strikeout during the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 seconds ago
Jul 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) runs the bases for a double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 seconds ago
Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) celebrate the win over the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) celebrate the win over the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Jul 8, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) reacts after advancing to third base against Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By Ben Macaluso10 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy