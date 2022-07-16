How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Jul 15, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Kyle Tucker (30) has words with home plate umpire Jerry Meals after a strikeout during the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros play Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park on Saturday. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022

4:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Astros have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).

The Astros have the No. 15 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (395 total runs).

The Astros' .319 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in the league.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored 302 runs (just 3.3 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .272.

Astros Impact Players

Tucker has plated a team-leading 61 runs batted in.

Of all hitters in baseball, Tucker ranks 23rd in home runs and eighth in RBI.

Alex Bregman is hitting .243 with 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 52 walks.

Bregman ranks 72nd in home runs and 45th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

Jose Altuve has 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 36 walks while batting .277.

Yuli Gurriel has 24 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks while hitting .231.

Athletics Impact Players

Elvis Andrus has been key for Oakland with 62 hits, an OBP of .293 plus a slugging percentage of .361.

Andrus' home run total places him 174th in the big leagues, and he ranks 182nd in RBI.

Murphy's batting average of .237 leads all Oakland hitters this season.

Murphy ranks 101st among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 95th in RBI.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (10) and runs batted in (38) this season while batting .218.

Ramon Laureano has 51 hits and an OBP of .322 to go with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/10/2022 Athletics W 6-1 Away 7/12/2022 Angels W 6-5 Away 7/13/2022 Angels L 7-1 Away 7/14/2022 Angels W 3-2 Away 7/15/2022 Athletics L 5-1 Home 7/16/2022 Athletics - Home 7/17/2022 Athletics - Home 7/21/2022 Yankees - Home 7/21/2022 Yankees - Home 7/22/2022 Mariners - Away 7/23/2022 Mariners - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/10/2022 Astros L 6-1 Home 7/11/2022 Rangers L 10-8 Away 7/12/2022 Rangers W 14-7 Away 7/13/2022 Rangers L 5-2 Away 7/15/2022 Astros W 5-1 Away 7/16/2022 Astros - Away 7/17/2022 Astros - Away 7/21/2022 Tigers - Home 7/21/2022 Tigers - Home 7/22/2022 Rangers - Home 7/23/2022 Rangers - Home

