How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Jul 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) runs the bases for a double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A couple of hot hitters, Kyle Schwarber and Garrett Cooper, will try to keep it going when the Philadelphia Phillies play the Miami Marlins on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at loanDepot park.

Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022

Saturday, July 16, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Phillies' .244 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.

The Phillies score the 10th-most runs in baseball (417 total, 4.6 per game).

The Phillies' .311 on-base percentage is 18th in baseball.

The Marlins rank 21st in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

The Marlins rank 24th in the league with 371 total runs scored this season.

The Marlins have an OBP of .304 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

Schwarber has a team-high 28 home runs and has driven in 57 runs.

Including all hitters in MLB, Schwarber's home runs place him second, and his RBI tally ranks him 15th.

Rhys Hoskins has 17 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 45 walks while batting .246.

Hoskins ranks 19th in homers and 61st in RBI among MLB batters this season.

J.T. Realmuto is batting .247 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Nicholas Castellanos has 19 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks while hitting .251.

Marlins Impact Players

Cooper leads Miami with a batting average of .291. He's also hit seven home runs with 40 RBI.

Cooper's home run total places him 148th in the big leagues, and he is 74th in RBI.

Jesus Aguilar has collected 76 hits this season and has an OBP of .294. He's slugging .397 on the year.

Aguilar ranks 72nd in home runs and 95th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Miguel Rojas has 64 hits this season and a slash line of .239/.287/.354.

Jorge Soler is batting .214 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Phillies and Marlins Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/10/2022 Cardinals L 4-3 Away 7/11/2022 Cardinals L 6-1 Away 7/12/2022 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away 7/13/2022 Blue Jays L 8-2 Away 7/15/2022 Marlins W 2-1 Away 7/16/2022 Marlins - Away 7/17/2022 Marlins - Away 7/22/2022 Cubs - Home 7/23/2022 Cubs - Home 7/24/2022 Cubs - Home 7/25/2022 Braves - Home

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/11/2022 Pirates L 5-1 Home 7/12/2022 Pirates L 3-2 Home 7/13/2022 Pirates W 5-4 Home 7/14/2022 Pirates W 3-2 Home 7/15/2022 Phillies L 2-1 Home 7/16/2022 Phillies - Home 7/17/2022 Phillies - Home 7/21/2022 Rangers - Home 7/22/2022 Pirates - Away 7/23/2022 Pirates - Away 7/24/2022 Pirates - Away

