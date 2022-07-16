How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Skip to main content

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) runs the bases for a double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A couple of hot hitters, Kyle Schwarber and Garrett Cooper, will try to keep it going when the Philadelphia Phillies play the Miami Marlins on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at loanDepot park.

Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .244 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Phillies score the 10th-most runs in baseball (417 total, 4.6 per game).
  • The Phillies' .311 on-base percentage is 18th in baseball.
  • The Marlins rank 21st in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
  • The Marlins rank 24th in the league with 371 total runs scored this season.
  • The Marlins have an OBP of .304 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Schwarber has a team-high 28 home runs and has driven in 57 runs.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Schwarber's home runs place him second, and his RBI tally ranks him 15th.
  • Rhys Hoskins has 17 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 45 walks while batting .246.
  • Hoskins ranks 19th in homers and 61st in RBI among MLB batters this season.
  • J.T. Realmuto is batting .247 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has 19 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks while hitting .251.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Cooper leads Miami with a batting average of .291. He's also hit seven home runs with 40 RBI.
  • Cooper's home run total places him 148th in the big leagues, and he is 74th in RBI.
  • Jesus Aguilar has collected 76 hits this season and has an OBP of .294. He's slugging .397 on the year.
  • Aguilar ranks 72nd in home runs and 95th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Miguel Rojas has 64 hits this season and a slash line of .239/.287/.354.
  • Jorge Soler is batting .214 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Phillies and Marlins Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/10/2022

Cardinals

L 4-3

Away

7/11/2022

Cardinals

L 6-1

Away

7/12/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-3

Away

7/13/2022

Blue Jays

L 8-2

Away

7/15/2022

Marlins

W 2-1

Away

7/16/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/17/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/22/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/23/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/24/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/25/2022

Braves

-

Home

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/11/2022

Pirates

L 5-1

Home

7/12/2022

Pirates

L 3-2

Home

7/13/2022

Pirates

W 5-4

Home

7/14/2022

Pirates

W 3-2

Home

7/15/2022

Phillies

L 2-1

Home

7/16/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/17/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/21/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/22/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/23/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/24/2022

Pirates

-

Away

