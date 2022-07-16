How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

Skip to main content

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21) celebrates with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after scoring a run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Wood will start for the San Francisco Giants against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Brewers' .236 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Brewers have the No. 12 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (406 total runs).
  • The Brewers' .314 on-base percentage ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Giants have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
  • The Giants are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 418 total runs this season.
  • The Giants have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez has sent home a team-high 55 runs batted in.
  • Tellez's home runs rank him 23rd in MLB, and he ranks 19th in RBI.
  • Christian Yelich has 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 44 walks while batting .250.
  • Of all major league batters, Yelich ranks 120th in home runs and 141st in RBI.
  • Willy Adames has 18 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Andrew McCutchen leads the Brewers with a team-high batting average of .259.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 50 while batting .254.
  • Flores' home run total puts him 50th in the big leagues, and he ranks 28th in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada's batting average of .259 leads all San Francisco hitters this season.
  • Estrada is currently 102nd in home runs and 92nd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Joc Pederson is slugging .522 this season, with a team-high 17 home runs. He's also collected 42 RBI.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has collected 61 hits this season and has an OBP of .331. He's slugging .403 on the year.

Brewers and Giants Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Pirates

L 4-3

Home

7/10/2022

Pirates

L 8-6

Home

7/12/2022

Twins

W 6-3

Away

7/13/2022

Twins

L 4-1

Away

7/14/2022

Giants

W 3-2

Away

7/15/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/16/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/17/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/22/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/23/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/24/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/10/2022

Padres

W 12-0

Away

7/11/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-3

Home

7/12/2022

Diamondbacks

W 13-0

Home

7/13/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-3

Home

7/14/2022

Brewers

L 3-2

Home

7/15/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/16/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/17/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/21/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/22/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/23/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
15
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

