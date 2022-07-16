How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Alex Wood will start for the San Francisco Giants against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, July 15, 2022
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Brewers vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Brewers' .236 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Brewers have the No. 12 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (406 total runs).
- The Brewers' .314 on-base percentage ranks 15th in the league.
- The Giants have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
- The Giants are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 418 total runs this season.
- The Giants have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
Brewers Impact Players
- Rowdy Tellez has sent home a team-high 55 runs batted in.
- Tellez's home runs rank him 23rd in MLB, and he ranks 19th in RBI.
- Christian Yelich has 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 44 walks while batting .250.
- Of all major league batters, Yelich ranks 120th in home runs and 141st in RBI.
- Willy Adames has 18 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
- Andrew McCutchen leads the Brewers with a team-high batting average of .259.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 50 while batting .254.
- Flores' home run total puts him 50th in the big leagues, and he ranks 28th in RBI.
- Thairo Estrada's batting average of .259 leads all San Francisco hitters this season.
- Estrada is currently 102nd in home runs and 92nd in RBI in the big leagues.
- Joc Pederson is slugging .522 this season, with a team-high 17 home runs. He's also collected 42 RBI.
- Mike Yastrzemski has collected 61 hits this season and has an OBP of .331. He's slugging .403 on the year.
Brewers and Giants Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
Pirates
L 4-3
Home
7/10/2022
Pirates
L 8-6
Home
7/12/2022
Twins
W 6-3
Away
7/13/2022
Twins
L 4-1
Away
7/14/2022
Giants
W 3-2
Away
7/15/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/16/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/17/2022
Giants
-
Away
7/22/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/23/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/24/2022
Rockies
-
Home
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/10/2022
Padres
W 12-0
Away
7/11/2022
Diamondbacks
L 4-3
Home
7/12/2022
Diamondbacks
W 13-0
Home
7/13/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-3
Home
7/14/2022
Brewers
L 3-2
Home
7/15/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/16/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/17/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/21/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/22/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/23/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
