How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21) celebrates with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after scoring a run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers will see Alex Cobb on the hill for the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Brewers have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.235).
  • The Brewers are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (411 total).
  • The Brewers rank 15th in the league with a .315 on-base percentage.
  • The Giants have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
  • The Giants have scored 426 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .321.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Tellez has driven in the most runs for the Brewers with 55 runs batted in.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Tellez ranks 23rd in home runs and 20th in RBI.
  • Christian Yelich has 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 46 walks while hitting .251.
  • Yelich ranks 124th in homers and 142nd in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Willy Adames has 18 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Andrew McCutchen paces the Brewers with a .258 batting average.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores is batting .253 for San Francisco with a team-high 50 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Flores' home run total ranks 49th and his RBI tally is 31st.
  • Thairo Estrada is batting .258 to lead San Francisco, while adding nine homers and 36 runs batted in this season.
  • Estrada ranks 101st among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 95th in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson is slugging .517 this season, with a team-high 17 home runs. He's also collected 42 RBI.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has 63 hits and an OBP of .335 to go with a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Brewers and Giants Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/10/2022

Pirates

L 8-6

Home

7/12/2022

Twins

W 6-3

Away

7/13/2022

Twins

L 4-1

Away

7/14/2022

Giants

W 3-2

Away

7/15/2022

Giants

L 8-5

Away

7/16/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/17/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/22/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/23/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/24/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/11/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-3

Home

7/12/2022

Diamondbacks

W 13-0

Home

7/13/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-3

Home

7/14/2022

Brewers

L 3-2

Home

7/15/2022

Brewers

W 8-5

Home

7/16/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/17/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/21/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/22/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/23/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/24/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

How To Watch

July
16
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
