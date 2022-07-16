How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Jul 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21) celebrates with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after scoring a run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers will see Alex Cobb on the hill for the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022

Saturday, July 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

Brewers vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Brewers have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.235).

The Brewers are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (411 total).

The Brewers rank 15th in the league with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Giants have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

The Giants have scored 426 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .321.

Brewers Impact Players

Tellez has driven in the most runs for the Brewers with 55 runs batted in.

Among all hitters in the majors, Tellez ranks 23rd in home runs and 20th in RBI.

Christian Yelich has 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 46 walks while hitting .251.

Yelich ranks 124th in homers and 142nd in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Willy Adames has 18 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Andrew McCutchen paces the Brewers with a .258 batting average.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores is batting .253 for San Francisco with a team-high 50 RBI.

Among all hitters in the majors, Flores' home run total ranks 49th and his RBI tally is 31st.

Thairo Estrada is batting .258 to lead San Francisco, while adding nine homers and 36 runs batted in this season.

Estrada ranks 101st among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 95th in RBI.

Joc Pederson is slugging .517 this season, with a team-high 17 home runs. He's also collected 42 RBI.

Mike Yastrzemski has 63 hits and an OBP of .335 to go with a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Brewers and Giants Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/10/2022 Pirates L 8-6 Home 7/12/2022 Twins W 6-3 Away 7/13/2022 Twins L 4-1 Away 7/14/2022 Giants W 3-2 Away 7/15/2022 Giants L 8-5 Away 7/16/2022 Giants - Away 7/17/2022 Giants - Away 7/22/2022 Rockies - Home 7/23/2022 Rockies - Home 7/24/2022 Rockies - Home 7/25/2022 Rockies - Home

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/11/2022 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Home 7/12/2022 Diamondbacks W 13-0 Home 7/13/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-3 Home 7/14/2022 Brewers L 3-2 Home 7/15/2022 Brewers W 8-5 Home 7/16/2022 Brewers - Home 7/17/2022 Brewers - Home 7/21/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/22/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/23/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/24/2022 Dodgers - Away

