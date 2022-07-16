How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Luis Arraez and the Minnesota Twins will play Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at Target Field, at 2:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Twins vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Twins are seventh in the majors with a .253 batting average.
- The Twins rank 11th in runs scored with 415, 4.5 per game.
- The Twins are sixth in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.
- The White Sox's .255 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 16th in the league with 392 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Twins Impact Players
- Arraez paces the Twins with a team-leading batting average of .343.
- Of all batters in the majors, Arraez's home runs place him 230th, and his RBI tally places him 152nd.
- Max Kepler is hitting .248 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 41 walks.
- Kepler ranks 101st in homers and 86th in RBI among major league batters this year.
- Jorge Polanco has racked up a team-high 45 runs batted in.
- Byron Buxton has collected a team-best 23 home runs.
White Sox Impact Players
- Abreu is batting .302 with 11 home runs and 45 RBI for Chicago this season.
- Abreu is 72nd in homers and 51st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Luis Robert leads Chicago in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 54.
- Overall, Robert ranks 58th in homers and 21st in RBI this year.
- Andrew Vaughn has 78 hits this season and a slash line of .288/.337/.439.
- Tim Anderson leads Chicago in batting average (.313) this season while adding six home runs and 22 RBI.
Twins and White Sox Schedules
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/10/2022
Rangers
W 6-5
Away
7/12/2022
Brewers
L 6-3
Home
7/13/2022
Brewers
W 4-1
Home
7/14/2022
White Sox
L 12-2
Home
7/15/2022
White Sox
L 6-2
Home
7/16/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/17/2022
White Sox
-
Home
7/23/2022
Tigers
-
Away
7/24/2022
Tigers
-
Away
7/26/2022
Brewers
-
Away
7/27/2022
Brewers
-
Away
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/12/2022
Guardians
L 4-1
Away
7/12/2022
Guardians
W 7-0
Away
7/13/2022
Guardians
W 2-1
Away
7/14/2022
Twins
W 12-2
Away
7/15/2022
Twins
W 6-2
Away
7/16/2022
Twins
-
Away
7/17/2022
Twins
-
Away
7/22/2022
Guardians
-
Home
7/23/2022
Guardians
-
Home
7/23/2022
Guardians
-
Home
7/24/2022
Guardians
-
Home
