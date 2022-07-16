How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Skip to main content

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Twins first baseman Luis Arraez (2) reacts after fouling a ball off his foot in the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Arraez and the Minnesota Twins will play Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at Target Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Twins vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Twins are seventh in the majors with a .253 batting average.
  • The Twins rank 11th in runs scored with 415, 4.5 per game.
  • The Twins are sixth in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.
  • The White Sox's .255 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
  • The White Sox rank 16th in the league with 392 total runs scored this season.
  • The White Sox have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Twins Impact Players

  • Arraez paces the Twins with a team-leading batting average of .343.
  • Of all batters in the majors, Arraez's home runs place him 230th, and his RBI tally places him 152nd.
  • Max Kepler is hitting .248 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 41 walks.
  • Kepler ranks 101st in homers and 86th in RBI among major league batters this year.
  • Jorge Polanco has racked up a team-high 45 runs batted in.
  • Byron Buxton has collected a team-best 23 home runs.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu is batting .302 with 11 home runs and 45 RBI for Chicago this season.
  • Abreu is 72nd in homers and 51st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Luis Robert leads Chicago in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 54.
  • Overall, Robert ranks 58th in homers and 21st in RBI this year.
  • Andrew Vaughn has 78 hits this season and a slash line of .288/.337/.439.
  • Tim Anderson leads Chicago in batting average (.313) this season while adding six home runs and 22 RBI.

Twins and White Sox Schedules

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/10/2022

Rangers

W 6-5

Away

7/12/2022

Brewers

L 6-3

Home

7/13/2022

Brewers

W 4-1

Home

7/14/2022

White Sox

L 12-2

Home

7/15/2022

White Sox

L 6-2

Home

7/16/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/17/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/23/2022

Tigers

-

Away

7/24/2022

Tigers

-

Away

7/26/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/27/2022

Brewers

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/12/2022

Guardians

L 4-1

Away

7/12/2022

Guardians

W 7-0

Away

7/13/2022

Guardians

W 2-1

Away

7/14/2022

Twins

W 12-2

Away

7/15/2022

Twins

W 6-2

Away

7/16/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/17/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/22/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/23/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/23/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/24/2022

Guardians

-

Home

How To Watch

July
16
2022

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
