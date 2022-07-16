How to Watch New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) celebrates with shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Taijuan Walker gets the nod for the New York Mets on Saturday at Wrigley Field against Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET in this second game of a four-game series.

Mets vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.254).
  • The Mets are the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (429 total).
  • The Mets rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.
  • The Cubs' .244 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
  • The Cubs rank 19th in the league with 379 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .319.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (24) and runs batted in (74).
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Alonso ranks fifth in homers and first in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor is hitting .244 with 12 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 33 walks.
  • Lindor ranks 31st in home runs in baseball and seventh in RBI.
  • Brandon Nimmo is hitting .275 with 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 35 walks.
  • Starling Marte is batting .289 with 18 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ has been key for Chicago with 86 hits, an OBP of .373 plus a slugging percentage of .456.
  • In all of the major leagues, Happ ranks 101st in homers and 68th in RBI.
  • Willson Contreras has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .373. He's slugging .466 on the year.
  • Contreras ranks 49th in homers and 107th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Nico Hoerner is batting .308 to lead Chicago, while adding five homers and 26 runs batted in this season.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 45.

Mets and Cubs Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/10/2022

Marlins

L 2-0

Home

7/11/2022

Braves

W 4-1

Away

7/12/2022

Braves

L 4-1

Away

7/13/2022

Braves

W 7-3

Away

7/14/2022

Cubs

W 8-0

Away

7/16/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/16/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/17/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/22/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/23/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/24/2022

Padres

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Dodgers

L 4-2

Away

7/10/2022

Dodgers

L 11-9

Away

7/12/2022

Orioles

L 4-2

Home

7/13/2022

Orioles

L 7-1

Home

7/14/2022

Mets

L 8-0

Home

7/16/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/16/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/17/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/22/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/23/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/24/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
16
2022

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

