How to Watch New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Taijuan Walker gets the nod for the New York Mets on Saturday at Wrigley Field against Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET in this second game of a four-game series.
Mets vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
Mets vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Mets have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.254).
- The Mets are the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (429 total).
- The Mets rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.
- The Cubs' .244 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- The Cubs rank 19th in the league with 379 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .319.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (24) and runs batted in (74).
- Including all hitters in the majors, Alonso ranks fifth in homers and first in RBI.
- Francisco Lindor is hitting .244 with 12 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 33 walks.
- Lindor ranks 31st in home runs in baseball and seventh in RBI.
- Brandon Nimmo is hitting .275 with 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 35 walks.
- Starling Marte is batting .289 with 18 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Ian Happ has been key for Chicago with 86 hits, an OBP of .373 plus a slugging percentage of .456.
- In all of the major leagues, Happ ranks 101st in homers and 68th in RBI.
- Willson Contreras has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .373. He's slugging .466 on the year.
- Contreras ranks 49th in homers and 107th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Nico Hoerner is batting .308 to lead Chicago, while adding five homers and 26 runs batted in this season.
- Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 45.
Mets and Cubs Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/10/2022
Marlins
L 2-0
Home
7/11/2022
Braves
W 4-1
Away
7/12/2022
Braves
L 4-1
Away
7/13/2022
Braves
W 7-3
Away
7/14/2022
Cubs
W 8-0
Away
7/16/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/16/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/17/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/22/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/23/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/24/2022
Padres
-
Home
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
Dodgers
L 4-2
Away
7/10/2022
Dodgers
L 11-9
Away
7/12/2022
Orioles
L 4-2
Home
7/13/2022
Orioles
L 7-1
Home
7/14/2022
Mets
L 8-0
Home
7/16/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/16/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/17/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/22/2022
Phillies
-
Away
7/23/2022
Phillies
-
Away
7/24/2022
Phillies
-
Away
