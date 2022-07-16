Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Mets at Chicago Cubs: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mets and Cubs will battle in a day/night doubleheader on Saturday in Chicago

The Mets and Cubs had their game on Friday rained out, so Saturday the two teams will play a day/night doubleheader at Wrigley Field.

How to Watch New York Mets at Chicago Cubs Doubleheader Today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 2:20 p.m. and 8:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream New York Mets at Chicago Cubs Doubleheader on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Mets have been playing well and probably didn't want the day off, but they will still be going for the third straight win in the first game of the doubleheader.

The Cubs, on the other hand, needed the day off as they have lost seven straight and are looking to get a couple of wins as they try and end the first half of the season on a high-note.

In the first game Mets ace Taijuan Walker will take on former Met Marcus Stroman. Walker has pitched well for the Mets this year, while Stroman has struggled through injuries in his firs season with the Cubs.

In the nightcap of the doubleheader the Cubs will send Drew Smyly to the mound against ace Max Scherzer. 

Smyly has also struggled in his first year with the Cubs after coming over from the Braves in the offseason. Smyly is just 2-5 with a 4.43 ERA.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
16
2022

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:20 and 8:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) reacts after striking out against the New York Mets during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Cubs

By Adam Childsjust now
UFC
UFC

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez

By Iolanda Netojust now
Oregon Track
Track and Field

How to Watch World Athletics Championships

By Brandon Rush30 minutes ago
BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Futures Collegiate Baseball League: Worcester Bravehearts at Westfield Starfires

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Formula E
Auto Racing

How to Watch Formula E New York E-Prix

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: Peacock Nation vs. Americana for Autism

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
Chase Elliott Clash
NASCAR

How to Watch NASCAR Ambetter 301 Qualifying

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
UFC
UFC

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez - Prelims

By Iolanda Neto3 hours ago
USATSI_18698983
Fishing

How to Watch Sport Fishing Championship

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy