How to Watch Mets at Cubs

The Mets and Cubs will battle in a day/night doubleheader on Saturday in Chicago

The Mets and Cubs had their game on Friday rained out, so Saturday the two teams will play a day/night doubleheader at Wrigley Field.

How to Watch New York Mets at Chicago Cubs Doubleheader Today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 2:20 p.m. and 8:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream New York Mets at Chicago Cubs Doubleheader on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Mets have been playing well and probably didn't want the day off, but they will still be going for the third straight win in the first game of the doubleheader.

The Cubs, on the other hand, needed the day off as they have lost seven straight and are looking to get a couple of wins as they try and end the first half of the season on a high-note.

In the first game Mets ace Taijuan Walker will take on former Met Marcus Stroman. Walker has pitched well for the Mets this year, while Stroman has struggled through injuries in his firs season with the Cubs.

In the nightcap of the doubleheader the Cubs will send Drew Smyly to the mound against ace Max Scherzer.

Smyly has also struggled in his first year with the Cubs after coming over from the Braves in the offseason. Smyly is just 2-5 with a 4.43 ERA.

Regional restrictions may apply.