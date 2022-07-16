How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres will square off against the Boston Red Sox and J.D. Martinez on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees vs. Red Sox Batting Stats
- The Yankees rank 15th in the majors with a .242 batting average.
- The Yankees are the top-scoring team in MLB action averaging 5.2 runs per game (470 total).
- The Yankees are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .326.
- The Red Sox's .258 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
- The Red Sox have scored 427 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .321.
Yankees Impact Players
- Aaron Judge has put up a team-high 31 home runs and has driven in 66 runs.
- Judge is first in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Anthony Rizzo is hitting .218 with 14 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 41 walks.
- Rizzo ranks ninth in home runs and 15th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- DJ LeMahieu paces the Yankees with a team-high batting average of .275.
- Torres is batting .273 with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 23 walks.
Red Sox Impact Players
- Rafael Devers is batting .326 this season with 21 home runs, both rank first among Boston hitters.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Devers' home run total is 12th and his RBI tally is 21st.
- Xander Bogaerts has collected 103 hits this season and has an OBP of .392. He's slugging .457 on the year.
- Bogaerts is 148th in homers and 86th in RBI among all major league batters this year.
- Alex Verdugo has collected 87 base hits, an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .377 this season.
- Martinez has collected 96 hits this season and has an OBP of .374. He's slugging .490 on the year.
Yankees and Red Sox Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/10/2022
Red Sox
L 11-6
Away
7/12/2022
Reds
L 4-3
Home
7/13/2022
Reds
W 7-6
Home
7/14/2022
Reds
L 7-6
Home
7/15/2022
Red Sox
L 5-4
Home
7/16/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
7/17/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
7/21/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/21/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/22/2022
Orioles
-
Away
7/23/2022
Orioles
-
Away
Red Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/11/2022
Rays
L 10-5
Away
7/12/2022
Rays
L 3-2
Away
7/13/2022
Rays
L 4-1
Away
7/14/2022
Rays
L 5-4
Away
7/15/2022
Yankees
W 5-4
Away
7/16/2022
Yankees
-
Away
7/17/2022
Yankees
-
Away
7/22/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/23/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/24/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/25/2022
Guardians
-
Home
