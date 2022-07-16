Skip to main content

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Oakland Athletics look for the series win today against the division leading Houston Astros.

The Athletics did the seemingly impossible and cooled down the red hot Astros yesterday. They won the series opener pretty handedly by a score of 5-1. These two just played in a series last week and the Athletics also snagged a game then. Now they'll try to go for the series victory tonight and end the first half of the season on a high note in what has been a difficult season so far with the constant talks of if the club will find a new park in the Bay Area. 

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream the Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Regardless, the narrative was all on the field Friday for the A's. Skye Bolt hit a homer on his way to a three RBI day which is a career high for the outfielder. The A's five runs didn't come until the seventh and ninth innings so it was necessary for Oakland to get a good start from pitcher Cole Irvin and he delivered just that. Irvin went six innings while only giving up one run. It wasn't enough for the win but he kept his club in it long enough for the offense to deliver. Couldn't ask anything more from a starter. 

Today's starter for Oakland is Koening who is who is 1-2 with a 6.38 ERA. He's going to need a career game as he'll face off against Justin Verlander. Unsurprisingly, Verlander's stats are great with an 11-3 record with 2.00 ERA. Can the A's earn an even bigger upset in game two? 

