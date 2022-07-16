How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Jul 12, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) and second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will square off against Elvis Andrus and the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022

Saturday, July 16, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Astros are 18th in MLB with a .239 batting average.

The Astros have the No. 15 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (395 total runs).

The Astros rank ninth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .211.

The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 302 (3.3 per game).

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .272 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Kyle Tucker has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 61 runs batted in.

Tucker is 23rd in homers and eighth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Bregman is batting .243 with 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 52 walks.

Among all major league hitters, Bregman is 72nd in homers and 45th in RBI.

Jose Altuve is batting .277 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 36 walks.

Yuli Gurriel is hitting .231 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Andrus is batting .224 with six home runs and 25 RBI for Oakland this season.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Andrus' home run total ranks 174th and his RBI tally ranks 182nd.

Sean Murphy's batting average of .237 leads all Oakland hitters this season.

Among all major league hitters, Murphy ranks 101st in homers and 95th in RBI.

Seth Brown leads the club in homers (10) and runs batted in (38) this season.

Ramon Laureano is batting .235 with an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/10/2022 Athletics W 6-1 Away 7/12/2022 Angels W 6-5 Away 7/13/2022 Angels L 7-1 Away 7/14/2022 Angels W 3-2 Away 7/15/2022 Athletics L 5-1 Home 7/16/2022 Athletics - Home 7/17/2022 Athletics - Home 7/21/2022 Yankees - Home 7/21/2022 Yankees - Home 7/22/2022 Mariners - Away 7/23/2022 Mariners - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/10/2022 Astros L 6-1 Home 7/11/2022 Rangers L 10-8 Away 7/12/2022 Rangers W 14-7 Away 7/13/2022 Rangers L 5-2 Away 7/15/2022 Astros W 5-1 Away 7/16/2022 Astros - Away 7/17/2022 Astros - Away 7/21/2022 Tigers - Home 7/21/2022 Tigers - Home 7/22/2022 Rangers - Home 7/23/2022 Rangers - Home

