How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 12, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) and second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 12, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) and second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will square off against Elvis Andrus and the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Astros are 18th in MLB with a .239 batting average.
  • The Astros have the No. 15 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (395 total runs).
  • The Astros rank ninth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .211.
  • The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 302 (3.3 per game).
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .272 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Kyle Tucker has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 61 runs batted in.
  • Tucker is 23rd in homers and eighth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Bregman is batting .243 with 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 52 walks.
  • Among all major league hitters, Bregman is 72nd in homers and 45th in RBI.
  • Jose Altuve is batting .277 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 36 walks.
  • Yuli Gurriel is hitting .231 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Andrus is batting .224 with six home runs and 25 RBI for Oakland this season.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Andrus' home run total ranks 174th and his RBI tally ranks 182nd.
  • Sean Murphy's batting average of .237 leads all Oakland hitters this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Murphy ranks 101st in homers and 95th in RBI.
  • Seth Brown leads the club in homers (10) and runs batted in (38) this season.
  • Ramon Laureano is batting .235 with an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/10/2022

Athletics

W 6-1

Away

7/12/2022

Angels

W 6-5

Away

7/13/2022

Angels

L 7-1

Away

7/14/2022

Angels

W 3-2

Away

7/15/2022

Athletics

L 5-1

Home

7/16/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/17/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/21/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/21/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/22/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/23/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/10/2022

Astros

L 6-1

Home

7/11/2022

Rangers

L 10-8

Away

7/12/2022

Rangers

W 14-7

Away

7/13/2022

Rangers

L 5-2

Away

7/15/2022

Astros

W 5-1

Away

7/16/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/17/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/21/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/21/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/22/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/23/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
16
2022

Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run off of St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 seconds ago
Jul 12, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) and second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 seconds ago
Jul 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) celebrates after scoring during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 seconds ago
Jul 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) celebrates after scoring during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 seconds ago
Jul 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) runs the bases for a double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 seconds ago
Jul 15, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Kyle Tucker (30) has words with home plate umpire Jerry Meals after a strikeout during the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 seconds ago
Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) celebrate the win over the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) celebrate the win over the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Ty France (23) hits a single and drives in two runs against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Rangers

By Ben Macaluso10 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy