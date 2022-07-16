How to Watch Phillies at Marlins: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Phillies at Marlins: Live Stream MLB, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies will take on the Marlins in Miami on Saturday in MLB action.

With the 2022 MLB season moving forward extremely fast, it's hard to believe that we're already this deep into the season. Keeping that in mind, there will be plenty of good games for fans to watch today. One of those matchups will feature the Phillies traveling to Miami to take on the Marlins.

How to Watch the Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Ahead of today's game, the Phillies have gone 47-43 so far this season. At this point in time, they are a fringe contender, but there needs to be better consistency moving forward. Philadelphia will give the starting nod to Ranger Suarez today, who has a 6-5 record and a 4.33 ERA.

On the other side of this matchup, the Marlins are 43-46 this season. Miami has had a much better all-around year than many were expecting from the team. The Marlins will start Max Meyer on the mound for his first action of the year.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. While the Phillies are slightly better in the standings, the Marlins won't go down quietly. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top today.

