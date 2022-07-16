How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will see Max Meyer starting for the Miami Marlins on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats
- The Phillies' .244 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Phillies are the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (417 total).
- The Phillies are 18th in the league with a .311 on-base percentage.
- The Marlins have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
- The Marlins rank 24th in the league with 371 total runs scored this season.
- The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .304 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
Phillies Impact Players
- Schwarber has put up a team-high 28 home runs and has driven in 57 runs.
- Of all hitters in baseball, Schwarber ranks second in homers and 15th in RBI.
- Rhys Hoskins has 17 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 45 walks while batting .246.
- Hoskins is 19th in home runs in baseball and 61st in RBI.
- J.T. Realmuto is hitting .247 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- Nicholas Castellanos is batting .251 with 19 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.
Marlins Impact Players
- Garrett Cooper leads Miami in batting average (.291) this season while adding seven home runs and 40 RBI.
- Cooper's home run total places him 148th in MLB, and he is 74th in RBI.
- Jesus Aguilar is batting .245 with an OBP of .294 and a slugging percentage of .397 this season.
- Among all major league batters, Aguilar ranks 72nd in home runs and 95th in RBI.
- Miguel Rojas has 64 hits this season and a slash line of .239/.287/.354.
- Jorge Soler is batting .214 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.
Phillies and Marlins Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/10/2022
Cardinals
L 4-3
Away
7/11/2022
Cardinals
L 6-1
Away
7/12/2022
Blue Jays
L 4-3
Away
7/13/2022
Blue Jays
L 8-2
Away
7/15/2022
Marlins
W 2-1
Away
7/16/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/17/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/22/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/23/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/24/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/25/2022
Braves
-
Home
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/11/2022
Pirates
L 5-1
Home
7/12/2022
Pirates
L 3-2
Home
7/13/2022
Pirates
W 5-4
Home
7/14/2022
Pirates
W 3-2
Home
7/15/2022
Phillies
L 2-1
Home
7/16/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/17/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/21/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/22/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/23/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/24/2022
Pirates
-
Away
