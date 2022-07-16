How to Watch Pirates at Rockies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Live Stream

The Colorado Rockies will go for the series victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates after a rout in the opener.

The Rockies started this series against the Pirates out with a huge bang. They won 13-2 in the opener that was never really close after the third inning. It felt like one of those games you played in little league when you get to go home early and get a gatorade because your team 10-run ruled the other. 

German Marquez has been pitching better for the Rockies lately and that was not more apparent than the start he delivered last night. Marquez 6.2 innings while only giving up two runs. He even stayed in the game after getting struck by a comebacker to the leg. He also became only the second Colorado pitcher to ever strike out 900 batters. 

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live stream the Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The offense more than supported Marquez as Brendan Rodgers homered and drove in four runs and C.J. Cron hit another bomb to add to his All-Star resume. The Rockies have now won four straight and will go for their third straight series win. The Pirates will look to look to end a three game losing streak and to tie up this series in game two. 

The Pirates will start Mitch Keller to try get back in this series. He has 3-6 with a 4.88 ERA. The Rockies will start Jose Urena who is 0-1 with a 2.66 ERA. Even without earning a win, he has pitched very well against the Dodgers and Padres. Can he get his first win of the season tonight? 

Regional restrictions may apply. 

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

