Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 12, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) rounds the bases on a three run home run in the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies will look to Kris Bryant for continued offensive production when they take on Daniel Vogelbach and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

Rockies vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rockies vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Rockies lead the majors with a .262 batting average.
  • The Rockies are the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (422 total).
  • The Rockies rank fourth in the league with a .325 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored 332 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have an OBP of just .289 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron paces the Rockies in home runs (21) and runs batted in (69).
  • Cron's home runs place him 12th in the majors, and he ranks third in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon is batting .278 with 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 23 walks.
  • Blackmon ranks 43rd in home runs and 23rd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Brendan Rodgers is hitting .257 with 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 24 walks.
  • Connor Joe is batting .267 with 16 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 49 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with four home runs, 27 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Hayes' home run total ranks 230th and his RBI tally is 160th.
  • Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 33 while batting .228 with 12 homers.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Vogelbach ranks 58th in home runs and 122nd in RBI.
  • Michael Chavis has collected 56 base hits, an OBP of .274 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
  • Diego Castillo is batting .208 with an OBP of .248 and a slugging percentage of .381 this season.

Rockies and Pirates Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/11/2022

Padres

L 6-5

Home

7/12/2022

Padres

W 5-3

Home

7/13/2022

Padres

W 10-6

Home

7/14/2022

Padres

W 8-5

Home

7/15/2022

Pirates

W 13-2

Home

7/16/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/17/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/22/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/23/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/24/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/25/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/11/2022

Marlins

W 5-1

Away

7/12/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Away

7/13/2022

Marlins

L 5-4

Away

7/14/2022

Marlins

L 3-2

Away

7/15/2022

Rockies

L 13-2

Away

7/16/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/22/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/23/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/24/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/25/2022

Cubs

-

Away

How To Watch

July
16
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
