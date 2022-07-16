How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21) celebrates with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after scoring a run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21) celebrates with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after scoring a run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew McCutchen and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field on Friday at Oracle Park against Alex Wood, who gets the start for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch will be at 10:15 PM ET.

Giants vs. Brewers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, July 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Brewers Batting Stats

  • The Giants have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.236).
  • The Giants have the No. 6 offense in MLB play scoring 4.8 runs per game (418 total runs).
  • The Giants' .320 on-base percentage is eighth-best in the league.
  • The Brewers rank 22nd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
  • The Brewers have scored 406 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 50 runs batted in.
  • Flores' home runs rank him 50th in baseball, and he ranks 28th in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada's .259 batting average paces his team.
  • Estrada ranks 102nd in home runs and 92nd in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Joc Pederson has 17 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has 19 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 37 walks while hitting .232.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee in runs batted in with 55 while batting .231.
  • Tellez's home run total places him 23rd in MLB, and he is 19th in RBI.
  • Christian Yelich is batting .250 with an OBP of .345 and a slugging percentage of .383 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Yelich ranks 120th in homers and 141st in RBI.
  • Willy Adames leads Milwaukee in home runs with 18. He's driven in 50 runs and is slugging .470.
  • McCutchen leads Milwaukee with a .259 batting average. He's also hit nine homers and has 38 RBI.

Giants and Brewers Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/10/2022

Padres

W 12-0

Away

7/11/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-3

Home

7/12/2022

Diamondbacks

W 13-0

Home

7/13/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-3

Home

7/14/2022

Brewers

L 3-2

Home

7/15/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/16/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/17/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/21/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/22/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/23/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Pirates

L 4-3

Home

7/10/2022

Pirates

L 8-6

Home

7/12/2022

Twins

W 6-3

Away

7/13/2022

Twins

L 4-1

Away

7/14/2022

Giants

W 3-2

Away

7/15/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/16/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/17/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/22/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/23/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/24/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
15
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21) celebrates with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after scoring a run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Jul 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21) celebrates with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after scoring a run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Soccer

FC Juarez vs. Queretaro FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
USATSI_18698459
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Giants

By Phil Watson15 minutes ago
USATSI_18697734
NBA

How to Watch Heat vs. Raptors

By Phil Watson15 minutes ago
soccer fans
La Liga

How to Watch Juárez vs. Querétaro: Stream Liga MX, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina15 minutes ago
Soccer

CA Aldosivi vs. Atletico Tucuman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Jul 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Chad Pinder (10) celebrates with Oakland Athletics third baseman Dermis Garcia (76) and Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) after hitting a grand slam home run during the twelfth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy