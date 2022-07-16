How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

Jul 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21) celebrates with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after scoring a run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew McCutchen and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field on Friday at Oracle Park against Alex Wood, who gets the start for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch will be at 10:15 PM ET.

Giants vs. Brewers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, July 15, 2022

Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Giants vs. Brewers Batting Stats

The Giants have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.236).

The Giants have the No. 6 offense in MLB play scoring 4.8 runs per game (418 total runs).

The Giants' .320 on-base percentage is eighth-best in the league.

The Brewers rank 22nd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

The Brewers have scored 406 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Brewers have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 50 runs batted in.

Flores' home runs rank him 50th in baseball, and he ranks 28th in RBI.

Thairo Estrada's .259 batting average paces his team.

Estrada ranks 102nd in home runs and 92nd in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

Joc Pederson has 17 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Mike Yastrzemski has 19 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 37 walks while hitting .232.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee in runs batted in with 55 while batting .231.

Tellez's home run total places him 23rd in MLB, and he is 19th in RBI.

Christian Yelich is batting .250 with an OBP of .345 and a slugging percentage of .383 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Yelich ranks 120th in homers and 141st in RBI.

Willy Adames leads Milwaukee in home runs with 18. He's driven in 50 runs and is slugging .470.

McCutchen leads Milwaukee with a .259 batting average. He's also hit nine homers and has 38 RBI.

Giants and Brewers Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/10/2022 Padres W 12-0 Away 7/11/2022 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Home 7/12/2022 Diamondbacks W 13-0 Home 7/13/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-3 Home 7/14/2022 Brewers L 3-2 Home 7/15/2022 Brewers - Home 7/16/2022 Brewers - Home 7/17/2022 Brewers - Home 7/21/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/22/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/23/2022 Dodgers - Away

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Pirates L 4-3 Home 7/10/2022 Pirates L 8-6 Home 7/12/2022 Twins W 6-3 Away 7/13/2022 Twins L 4-1 Away 7/14/2022 Giants W 3-2 Away 7/15/2022 Giants - Away 7/16/2022 Giants - Away 7/17/2022 Giants - Away 7/22/2022 Rockies - Home 7/23/2022 Rockies - Home 7/24/2022 Rockies - Home

