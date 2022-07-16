How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Jul 15, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers and Andrew McCutchen will square off against the San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET in the third game of a four-game series at Oracle Park.

Brewers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022

Saturday, July 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Brewers vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Brewers are 24th in MLB with a .235 batting average.

The Brewers rank 12th in runs scored with 411, 4.5 per game.

The Brewers are 15th in the league with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Giants' .237 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

The Giants have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 426.

The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .321.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez has a team-leading 55 runs batted in.

Tellez ranks 23rd in home runs and 20th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Christian Yelich is batting .251 with 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 46 walks.

Yelich ranks 124th in homers and 142nd in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Willy Adames has 18 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

McCutchen paces the Brewers with a team-high batting average of .258.

Giants Impact Players

Flores is batting .253 for San Francisco with a team-high 50 RBI.

Flores is 49th in homers and 31st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Thairo Estrada leads San Francisco in batting with a .258 average while slugging nine homers and driving in 36 runs.

Estrada ranks 101st in home runs and 95th in RBI among all major league batters this season.

Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with 17. He's driven in 42 runs and is slugging .517.

Mike Yastrzemski has collected 63 hits this season and has an OBP of .335. He's slugging .416 on the year.

Brewers and Giants Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/10/2022 Pirates L 8-6 Home 7/12/2022 Twins W 6-3 Away 7/13/2022 Twins L 4-1 Away 7/14/2022 Giants W 3-2 Away 7/15/2022 Giants L 8-5 Away 7/16/2022 Giants - Away 7/17/2022 Giants - Away 7/22/2022 Rockies - Home 7/23/2022 Rockies - Home 7/24/2022 Rockies - Home 7/25/2022 Rockies - Home

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/11/2022 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Home 7/12/2022 Diamondbacks W 13-0 Home 7/13/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-3 Home 7/14/2022 Brewers L 3-2 Home 7/15/2022 Brewers W 8-5 Home 7/16/2022 Brewers - Home 7/17/2022 Brewers - Home 7/21/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/22/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/23/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/24/2022 Dodgers - Away

