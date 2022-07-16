How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 15, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers and Andrew McCutchen will square off against the San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET in the third game of a four-game series at Oracle Park.

Brewers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Brewers vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Brewers are 24th in MLB with a .235 batting average.
  • The Brewers rank 12th in runs scored with 411, 4.5 per game.
  • The Brewers are 15th in the league with an on-base percentage of .315.
  • The Giants' .237 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
  • The Giants have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 426.
  • The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .321.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez has a team-leading 55 runs batted in.
  • Tellez ranks 23rd in home runs and 20th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Christian Yelich is batting .251 with 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 46 walks.
  • Yelich ranks 124th in homers and 142nd in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Willy Adames has 18 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • McCutchen paces the Brewers with a team-high batting average of .258.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores is batting .253 for San Francisco with a team-high 50 RBI.
  • Flores is 49th in homers and 31st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Thairo Estrada leads San Francisco in batting with a .258 average while slugging nine homers and driving in 36 runs.
  • Estrada ranks 101st in home runs and 95th in RBI among all major league batters this season.
  • Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with 17. He's driven in 42 runs and is slugging .517.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has collected 63 hits this season and has an OBP of .335. He's slugging .416 on the year.

Brewers and Giants Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/10/2022

Pirates

L 8-6

Home

7/12/2022

Twins

W 6-3

Away

7/13/2022

Twins

L 4-1

Away

7/14/2022

Giants

W 3-2

Away

7/15/2022

Giants

L 8-5

Away

7/16/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/17/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/22/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/23/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/24/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/11/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-3

Home

7/12/2022

Diamondbacks

W 13-0

Home

7/13/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-3

Home

7/14/2022

Brewers

L 3-2

Home

7/15/2022

Brewers

W 8-5

Home

7/16/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/17/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/21/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/22/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/23/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/24/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
16
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
