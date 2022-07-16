How to Watch Mariners at Rangers

The Seattle Mariners go for win number 13 in a row in game three against the Texas Rangers.

There is no hotter team in the majors than the Mariners. They probably don't want the All-Star break to come around. They have more momentum than a runaway train right now as they've won 12 games in a row. It has done a complete 180 for their season that started off very slow.

Now there is talk again that the Mariners can make the playoffs for the first time since 2001. They are certainly in the position to do so knocking out the Red Sox and now holding the second AL Wild Card spot with a one-game lead over Toronto. They'll try to win lucky number 13 and this four-game series outright against the Rangers today.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

The Mariners got their 12th straight with a tremendous start by Robbie Ray as the M's won 8-3. He went 6.2 innings with fittingly 12 strikeouts. The Mariners were only up one though going into the eighth. That's when Julio Rodriguez put any doubts to rest as he hit a clutch grand slam. The Mariners theme song has to be McFadden and Whitehead's "Ain't No Stoppin Us Now."

They'll look to keep it rolling by starting Logan Gilbert who is having a great season with a 10-3 record and a 2.80 ERA. The Rangers slated starter is Spencer Howard who is 1-1 with an 8.04 ERA in 15.2 innings.

