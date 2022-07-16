How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) celebrate the win over the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Gilbert starts for the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at Globe Life Field against Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET in this third game of a four-game series.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022

Saturday, July 16, 2022 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Mariners have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).

The Mariners are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.1 runs per game (376 total).

The Mariners are 11th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' .239 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

The Rangers rank 14th in the league with 402 total runs scored this season.

The Rangers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .299.

Mariners Impact Players

Julio Rodriguez has managed a team-high 16 home runs and has driven in 50 runs.

In all of baseball, Rodriguez ranks 31st in homers and 31st in RBI.

Ty France is hitting .302 to lead the lineup.

France is 87th in homers and 41st in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

J.P. Crawford is batting .266 with 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 32 walks.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners in home runs (16) and runs batted in (50).

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 51.

Seager is ninth in homers and 25th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Marcus Semien is batting .239 with an OBP of .296 and a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

Among all major league hitters, Semien ranks 58th in home runs and 64th in RBI.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in (51) this season. He has a .236 batting average and a .442 slugging percentage.

Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .273. He's also hit 12 home runs with 38 RBI.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/10/2022 Blue Jays W 6-5 Home 7/13/2022 Nationals W 6-4 Away 7/13/2022 Nationals W 2-1 Away 7/14/2022 Rangers W 6-5 Away 7/15/2022 Rangers W 8-3 Away 7/16/2022 Rangers - Away 7/17/2022 Rangers - Away 7/22/2022 Astros - Home 7/23/2022 Astros - Home 7/24/2022 Astros - Home 7/25/2022 Rangers - Home

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/11/2022 Athletics W 10-8 Home 7/12/2022 Athletics L 14-7 Home 7/13/2022 Athletics W 5-2 Home 7/14/2022 Mariners L 6-5 Home 7/15/2022 Mariners L 8-3 Home 7/16/2022 Mariners - Home 7/17/2022 Mariners - Home 7/21/2022 Marlins - Away 7/22/2022 Athletics - Away 7/23/2022 Athletics - Away 7/24/2022 Athletics - Away

