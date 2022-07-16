How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) celebrate the win over the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) celebrate the win over the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Gilbert starts for the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at Globe Life Field against Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET in this third game of a four-game series.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Mariners have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).
  • The Mariners are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.1 runs per game (376 total).
  • The Mariners are 11th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.
  • The Rangers' .239 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
  • The Rangers rank 14th in the league with 402 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rangers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .299.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Julio Rodriguez has managed a team-high 16 home runs and has driven in 50 runs.
  • In all of baseball, Rodriguez ranks 31st in homers and 31st in RBI.
  • Ty France is hitting .302 to lead the lineup.
  • France is 87th in homers and 41st in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • J.P. Crawford is batting .266 with 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 32 walks.
  • Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners in home runs (16) and runs batted in (50).

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 51.
  • Seager is ninth in homers and 25th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Marcus Semien is batting .239 with an OBP of .296 and a slugging percentage of .395 this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Semien ranks 58th in home runs and 64th in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in (51) this season. He has a .236 batting average and a .442 slugging percentage.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .273. He's also hit 12 home runs with 38 RBI.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/10/2022

Blue Jays

W 6-5

Home

7/13/2022

Nationals

W 6-4

Away

7/13/2022

Nationals

W 2-1

Away

7/14/2022

Rangers

W 6-5

Away

7/15/2022

Rangers

W 8-3

Away

7/16/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/17/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/22/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/23/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/24/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/25/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/11/2022

Athletics

W 10-8

Home

7/12/2022

Athletics

L 14-7

Home

7/13/2022

Athletics

W 5-2

Home

7/14/2022

Mariners

L 6-5

Home

7/15/2022

Mariners

L 8-3

Home

7/16/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/17/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/21/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/22/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/23/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/24/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
16
2022

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) celebrate the win over the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 seconds ago
Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) celebrate the win over the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 seconds ago
Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Ty France (23) hits a single and drives in two runs against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Rangers

By Ben Macaluso5 minutes ago
LACROSSE
Lacrosse

How to Watch Premier Lacrosse League All-Star Game

By Kristofer Habbas5 minutes ago
Jul 8, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) reacts after advancing to third base against Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By Ben Macaluso5 minutes ago
Jul 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) runs the bases for a double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Marlins: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Evan Massey5 minutes ago
May 20, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Laurie Canter plays his shot out of the bunker on to the 14th green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

How to Watch State Open of Virginia Championship

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
Golf

How to Watch Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
Jul 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) celebrates after scoring during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tigers at Guardians

By Ben Macaluso5 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy