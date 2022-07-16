How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) celebrate the win over the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Gilbert starts for the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at Globe Life Field against Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Mariners have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.236).
  • The Mariners are the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (376 total).
  • The Mariners are 11th in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.
  • The Rangers rank 18th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
  • The Rangers rank 14th in the league with 402 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rangers have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Julio Rodriguez paces the Mariners in home runs (16) and runs batted in (50).
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Rodriguez's home runs place him 31st, and his RBI tally ranks him 31st.
  • Ty France has a club-high .302 batting average.
  • France is 87th in homers and 41st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • J.P. Crawford has 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 32 walks while batting .266.
  • Eugenio Suarez paces the Mariners with 16 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 50.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Seager leads Texas in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 51.
  • In all of the major leagues, Seager is ninth in home runs and 25th in RBI.
  • Marcus Semien has collected 84 hits this season and has an OBP of .296. He's slugging .395 on the year.
  • Semien is 58th in homers and 64th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Adolis Garcia leads Texas in RBI with 51 while batting .236 with 15 home runs.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .273 batting average. He's also hit 12 homers and has 38 RBI.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/10/2022

Blue Jays

W 6-5

Home

7/13/2022

Nationals

W 6-4

Away

7/13/2022

Nationals

W 2-1

Away

7/14/2022

Rangers

W 6-5

Away

7/15/2022

Rangers

W 8-3

Away

7/16/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/17/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/22/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/23/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/24/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/25/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/11/2022

Athletics

W 10-8

Home

7/12/2022

Athletics

L 14-7

Home

7/13/2022

Athletics

W 5-2

Home

7/14/2022

Mariners

L 6-5

Home

7/15/2022

Mariners

L 8-3

Home

7/16/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/17/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/21/2022

Marlins

-

Away

7/22/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/23/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/24/2022

Athletics

-

Away

How To Watch

July
16
2022

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

