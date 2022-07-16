How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) celebrate the win over the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Gilbert starts for the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at Globe Life Field against Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022

Saturday, July 16, 2022 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Mariners have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.236).

The Mariners are the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (376 total).

The Mariners are 11th in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Rangers rank 18th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

The Rangers rank 14th in the league with 402 total runs scored this season.

The Rangers have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

Julio Rodriguez paces the Mariners in home runs (16) and runs batted in (50).

Including all hitters in baseball, Rodriguez's home runs place him 31st, and his RBI tally ranks him 31st.

Ty France has a club-high .302 batting average.

France is 87th in homers and 41st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

J.P. Crawford has 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 32 walks while batting .266.

Eugenio Suarez paces the Mariners with 16 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 50.

Rangers Impact Players

Seager leads Texas in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 51.

In all of the major leagues, Seager is ninth in home runs and 25th in RBI.

Marcus Semien has collected 84 hits this season and has an OBP of .296. He's slugging .395 on the year.

Semien is 58th in homers and 64th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in RBI with 51 while batting .236 with 15 home runs.

Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .273 batting average. He's also hit 12 homers and has 38 RBI.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/10/2022 Blue Jays W 6-5 Home 7/13/2022 Nationals W 6-4 Away 7/13/2022 Nationals W 2-1 Away 7/14/2022 Rangers W 6-5 Away 7/15/2022 Rangers W 8-3 Away 7/16/2022 Rangers - Away 7/17/2022 Rangers - Away 7/22/2022 Astros - Home 7/23/2022 Astros - Home 7/24/2022 Astros - Home 7/25/2022 Rangers - Home

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/11/2022 Athletics W 10-8 Home 7/12/2022 Athletics L 14-7 Home 7/13/2022 Athletics W 5-2 Home 7/14/2022 Mariners L 6-5 Home 7/15/2022 Mariners L 8-3 Home 7/16/2022 Mariners - Home 7/17/2022 Mariners - Home 7/21/2022 Marlins - Away 7/22/2022 Athletics - Away 7/23/2022 Athletics - Away 7/24/2022 Athletics - Away

