How to Watch the 2022 MLB Draft: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The MLB Draft begins on Sunday night, with the Orioles holding the No. 1 pick.

The 2022 MLB Draft gets underway on Sunday night at the Xbox Plaza in Los Angeles, with the Orioles set to make the first pick. The 20-round draft will continue Monday and Tuesday.

How to Watch the 2022 MLB Draft Today:

Date: July 17-19, 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

Live stream the MLB Draft on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

Wesleyan High School outfielder Druw Jones, a Vanderbilt commit, is thought to be the favorite to go No. 1 overall, but Stillwater High school shortstop Jackson Holliday, an Oklahoma State commit, could be in play as well, while Mays High School second baseman and Arizona State commit Termarr Johnson might be a safer pick if Baltimore wants to better its chances of getting the No. 1 pick to sign.

Last year, Louisville catcher Henry Davis was taken with the No. 1 pick by the Pirates, while Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter went second to the Rangers.

The Mets used the No. 10 pick last year on pitcher Kumar Rocker, but the team failed to sign him. Because of that, the Mets received the 11th pick in this year's draft as compensation.

This is the final draft before the draft lottery process starts in 2023, which will change up how the first six picks of the draft are set.

Jun 19, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor (12), shortstop Jorge Mateo (3), left fielder Austin Hays (21), center fielder Cedric Mullins (31), and right fielder Ryan McKenna (26) celebrate after the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
