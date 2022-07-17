How to Watch Athletics at Astros

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Athletics and Astros wrap up the first half of the season on Sunday in the finale of their three-game series.

The Athletics are trying to wrap up a rare series victory in Houston on Sunday when they play the finale of their three-game set on Sunday.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros on fuboTV:

The Athletics have struggled this year and have very few series wins, but Sunday, they can knock off the AL West-leading Astros. The A's are at the bottom of the division but getting a series win against the Astros will give them a huge win as they go in to the All-Star break.

The Astros, though, will look to keep that from happening when they send Jake Odorizzi to the mound. Odorizzi is 4-2 on the season with a 3.38 ERA. The Astros have won five of his last six starts, including a 6-1 victory over the A's in his last start.

Sunday, they will look to make it two straight starts with wins against the Athletics as they head into the All-Star break with one of the best records in baseball.

They still have a big lead over the Mariners in the division, but want to keep that big lead with another win on Sunday.

How To Watch

July
17
2022

Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
