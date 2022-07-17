How to Watch Athletics at Astros

The Athletics and Astros wrap up the first half of the season on Sunday in the finale of their three-game series.

The Athletics are trying to wrap up a rare series victory in Houston on Sunday when they play the finale of their three-game set on Sunday.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Athletics have struggled this year and have very few series wins, but Sunday, they can knock off the AL West-leading Astros. The A's are at the bottom of the division but getting a series win against the Astros will give them a huge win as they go in to the All-Star break.

The Astros, though, will look to keep that from happening when they send Jake Odorizzi to the mound. Odorizzi is 4-2 on the season with a 3.38 ERA. The Astros have won five of his last six starts, including a 6-1 victory over the A's in his last start.

Sunday, they will look to make it two straight starts with wins against the Athletics as they head into the All-Star break with one of the best records in baseball.



They still have a big lead over the Mariners in the division, but want to keep that big lead with another win on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.