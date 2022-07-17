How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 7/17/2022

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Chris Sale will start for the Boston Red Sox in the final of a three-game series against the New York Yankees and Matt Carpenter on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: NESN
Yankees vs. Red Sox Batting Stats
- The Yankees' .243 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees are the top-scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.3 runs per game (484 total).
- The Yankees rank second in the league with an on-base percentage of .328.
- The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .257 team batting average.
- The Red Sox have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 428.
- The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .319.
Yankees Impact Players
- Aaron Judge leads the lineup with a batting average of .281, and leads the Yankees in home runs, with 33 and runs batted in with 69.
- In all of baseball, Judge ranks first in home runs and fourth in RBI.
- Anthony Rizzo has 15 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 42 walks while batting .223.
- Rizzo ranks ninth in homers and 17th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- DJ LeMahieu is hitting .276 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 47 walks.
- Giancarlo Stanton is batting .233 with six doubles, 24 home runs and 35 walks.
Red Sox Impact Players
- Rafael Devers is batting .327 this season with 22 home runs, both best among Boston hitters.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Devers is ninth in homers and 20th in RBI.
- Xander Bogaerts has collected 104 hits this season and has an OBP of .391. He's slugging .456 on the year.
- Among all major league batters, Bogaerts ranks 151st in home runs and 89th in RBI.
- Alex Verdugo has 87 hits this season and a slash line of .262/.306/.373.
- J.D. Martinez has 96 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .484 this season.
Yankees and Red Sox Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/12/2022
Reds
L 4-3
Home
7/13/2022
Reds
W 7-6
Home
7/14/2022
Reds
L 7-6
Home
7/15/2022
Red Sox
L 5-4
Home
7/16/2022
Red Sox
W 14-1
Home
7/17/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
7/21/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/21/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/22/2022
Orioles
-
Away
7/23/2022
Orioles
-
Away
7/24/2022
Orioles
-
Away
Red Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/12/2022
Rays
L 3-2
Away
7/13/2022
Rays
L 4-1
Away
7/14/2022
Rays
L 5-4
Away
7/15/2022
Yankees
W 5-4
Away
7/16/2022
Yankees
L 14-1
Away
7/17/2022
Yankees
-
Away
7/22/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/23/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/24/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/25/2022
Guardians
-
Home
7/26/2022
Guardians
-
Home
