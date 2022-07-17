How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 7/17/2022

Jul 16, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) is greeted by shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Sale will start for the Boston Red Sox in the final of a three-game series against the New York Yankees and Matt Carpenter on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022

Sunday, July 17, 2022 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

The Yankees' .243 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.

The Yankees are the top-scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.3 runs per game (484 total).

The Yankees rank second in the league with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

The Red Sox have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 428.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .319.

Yankees Impact Players

Aaron Judge leads the lineup with a batting average of .281, and leads the Yankees in home runs, with 33 and runs batted in with 69.

In all of baseball, Judge ranks first in home runs and fourth in RBI.

Anthony Rizzo has 15 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 42 walks while batting .223.

Rizzo ranks ninth in homers and 17th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

DJ LeMahieu is hitting .276 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 47 walks.

Giancarlo Stanton is batting .233 with six doubles, 24 home runs and 35 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

Rafael Devers is batting .327 this season with 22 home runs, both best among Boston hitters.

Among all hitters in MLB, Devers is ninth in homers and 20th in RBI.

Xander Bogaerts has collected 104 hits this season and has an OBP of .391. He's slugging .456 on the year.

Among all major league batters, Bogaerts ranks 151st in home runs and 89th in RBI.

Alex Verdugo has 87 hits this season and a slash line of .262/.306/.373.

J.D. Martinez has 96 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .484 this season.

Yankees and Red Sox Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/12/2022 Reds L 4-3 Home 7/13/2022 Reds W 7-6 Home 7/14/2022 Reds L 7-6 Home 7/15/2022 Red Sox L 5-4 Home 7/16/2022 Red Sox W 14-1 Home 7/17/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/21/2022 Astros - Away 7/21/2022 Astros - Away 7/22/2022 Orioles - Away 7/23/2022 Orioles - Away 7/24/2022 Orioles - Away

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/12/2022 Rays L 3-2 Away 7/13/2022 Rays L 4-1 Away 7/14/2022 Rays L 5-4 Away 7/15/2022 Yankees W 5-4 Away 7/16/2022 Yankees L 14-1 Away 7/17/2022 Yankees - Away 7/22/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/23/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/24/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/25/2022 Guardians - Home 7/26/2022 Guardians - Home

Regional restrictions apply.