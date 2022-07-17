How to Watch Brewers at Giants

On Sunday in MLB action, the Brewers will take on the Giants in San Francisco in this exciting MLB matchup prior to the break.

The 2022 MLB season will continue forward with a great slate of games on the Sunday schedule. Fans won't have to search hard at all to find an entertaining matchup to watch. One intriguing game to keep an eye on will feature the Brewers and Giants facing off in San Francisco.

How to Watch the Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Coming into today's game, the Brewers are 50-42 and are without a doubt a team to watch in the National League. If they can figure out some of their consistency issues, the Brewers are going to be a tough team to beat in a series. Milwaukee will give the start today to Jason Alexander, who is 2-1 with a 4.73 ERA.

On the other side of the diamond, the Giants have compiled a 47-43 record. Just like the Brewers, San Francisco has plenty of talent to become a playoff contender, but there are some things that need to be worked on to get there. The Giants will give the starting nod to Logan Webb, who sports an 8-3 record and a 2.82 ERA.

This is going to be a very entertaining game to watch. Both of these teams have a ton of talent and are very evenly matched. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the victory.

