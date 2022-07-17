Jul 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Mets designated Pete Alonso (20) hits a one run sacrifice fly during the eleventh inning against the Chicago Cubs in game one of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs will take the field on Sunday at Wrigley Field against David Peterson, who is starting for the New York Mets. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

Mets vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022

Sunday, July 17, 2022 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mets vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Mets' .252 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.

The Mets score the fourth-most runs in baseball (435 total, 4.7 per game).

The Mets rank fifth in the league with an on-base percentage of .324.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

The Cubs have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 383 (4.2 per game).

The Cubs have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 24 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 77.

In all of baseball, Alonso ranks fifth in home runs and first in RBI.

Francisco Lindor is batting .245 with 12 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks.

Lindor ranks 32nd in home runs and seventh in RBI so far this season.

Brandon Nimmo has 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 36 walks while batting .270.

Starling Marte is hitting .289 with 18 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 17 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ has been key for Chicago with 86 hits, an OBP of .365 plus a slugging percentage of .446.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Happ is 100th in home runs and 68th in RBI.

Contreras has 72 hits and an OBP of .367 to go with a slugging percentage of .458 this season.

Contreras ranks 50th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 106th in RBI.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a .300 batting average while slugging five homers and driving in 26 runs.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 45.

Mets and Cubs Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/12/2022 Braves L 4-1 Away 7/13/2022 Braves W 7-3 Away 7/14/2022 Cubs W 8-0 Away 7/16/2022 Cubs W 2-1 Away 7/16/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Away 7/17/2022 Cubs - Away 7/22/2022 Padres - Home 7/23/2022 Padres - Home 7/24/2022 Padres - Home 7/26/2022 Yankees - Home 7/27/2022 Yankees - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/12/2022 Orioles L 4-2 Home 7/13/2022 Orioles L 7-1 Home 7/14/2022 Mets L 8-0 Home 7/16/2022 Mets L 2-1 Home 7/16/2022 Mets L 4-3 Home 7/17/2022 Mets - Home 7/22/2022 Phillies - Away 7/23/2022 Phillies - Away 7/24/2022 Phillies - Away 7/25/2022 Pirates - Home 7/26/2022 Pirates - Home

