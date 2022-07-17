Jul 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins first baseman Luis Arraez (2) points to the crowd to celebrate his solo home run against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Miranda and the Minnesota Twins take the field on Sunday at Target Field against Dylan Cease, who is the named starter for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022

Sunday, July 17, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Twins Batting Stats

The White Sox's .255 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.

The White Sox rank 16th in runs scored with 395, 4.3 per game.

The White Sox's .309 on-base percentage is 19th in the league.

The Twins have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

The Twins have scored 421 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu is batting .303 with 24 doubles, 11 home runs and 44 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .387.

Among all hitters in MLB, Abreu's home runs place him 73rd, and his RBI tally puts him 48th.

Luis Robert has hit 12 home runs with 54 runs batted in. Each tops in the lineup.

Robert is 62nd in home runs in baseball and 22nd in RBI.

Andrew Vaughn has 15 doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks while batting .291.

Tim Anderson paces the White Sox with a team-leading batting average of .311.

Twins Impact Players

Luis Arraez leads Minnesota in batting average (.342) this season while adding five home runs and 30 RBI.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Arraez ranks 203rd in homers and 149th in RBI.

Jorge Polanco leads Minnesota in runs batted in with 48 while batting .244 with 14 homers.

Polanco is currently 43rd in home runs and 38th in RBI in the major leagues.

Max Kepler is slashing .248/.350/.399 this season for the Twins.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in home runs with 23 while driving in 43 runs and slugging .535.

White Sox and Twins Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/12/2022 Guardians W 7-0 Away 7/13/2022 Guardians W 2-1 Away 7/14/2022 Twins W 12-2 Away 7/15/2022 Twins W 6-2 Away 7/16/2022 Twins L 6-3 Away 7/17/2022 Twins - Away 7/22/2022 Guardians - Home 7/23/2022 Guardians - Home 7/23/2022 Guardians - Home 7/24/2022 Guardians - Home 7/26/2022 Rockies - Away

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/12/2022 Brewers L 6-3 Home 7/13/2022 Brewers W 4-1 Home 7/14/2022 White Sox L 12-2 Home 7/15/2022 White Sox L 6-2 Home 7/16/2022 White Sox W 6-3 Home 7/17/2022 White Sox - Home 7/23/2022 Tigers - Away 7/24/2022 Tigers - Away 7/26/2022 Brewers - Away 7/27/2022 Brewers - Away 7/29/2022 Padres - Away

