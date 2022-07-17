How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/17/2022

Jul 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) runs out a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Sunday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET, with C.J. Cron and Ke'Bryan Hayes -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.

Rockies vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022

3:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rockies vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Rockies have a league-high .262 batting average.

The Rockies score the ninth-most runs in baseball (424 total, 4.6 per game).

The Rockies rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.

The Pirates rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.

The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 332 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron paces the Rockies with 21 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 69.

Cron ranks 13th in homers and fourth in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Charlie Blackmon has 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .277.

Blackmon ranks 42nd in homers and 22nd in RBI in the big leagues.

Brendan Rodgers is batting .257 with 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 24 walks.

Connor Joe is batting .264 with 16 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 49 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with four home runs, 27 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.

Among all hitters in the majors, Hayes ranks 231st in home runs and 162nd in RBI.

Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (33) this season. He's batting .227 while slugging .429.

Overall, Vogelbach is 61st in home runs and 123rd in RBI this season.

Michael Chavis has 56 hits this season and a slash line of .232/.274/.415.

Ben Gamel is batting .249 with an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .387 this season.

Rockies and Pirates Schedules

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/12/2022 Padres W 5-3 Home 7/13/2022 Padres W 10-6 Home 7/14/2022 Padres W 8-5 Home 7/15/2022 Pirates W 13-2 Home 7/16/2022 Pirates W 2-0 Home 7/17/2022 Pirates - Home 7/22/2022 Brewers - Away 7/23/2022 Brewers - Away 7/24/2022 Brewers - Away 7/25/2022 Brewers - Away 7/26/2022 White Sox - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/12/2022 Marlins W 3-2 Away 7/13/2022 Marlins L 5-4 Away 7/14/2022 Marlins L 3-2 Away 7/15/2022 Rockies L 13-2 Away 7/16/2022 Rockies L 2-0 Away 7/17/2022 Rockies - Away 7/22/2022 Marlins - Home 7/23/2022 Marlins - Home 7/24/2022 Marlins - Home 7/25/2022 Cubs - Away 7/26/2022 Cubs - Away

