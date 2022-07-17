How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/17/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) runs out a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Sunday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET, with C.J. Cron and Ke'Bryan Hayes -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.

Rockies vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Rockies have a league-high .262 batting average.
  • The Rockies score the ninth-most runs in baseball (424 total, 4.6 per game).
  • The Rockies rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.
  • The Pirates rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 332 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron paces the Rockies with 21 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 69.
  • Cron ranks 13th in homers and fourth in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .277.
  • Blackmon ranks 42nd in homers and 22nd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Brendan Rodgers is batting .257 with 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 24 walks.
  • Connor Joe is batting .264 with 16 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 49 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with four home runs, 27 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Hayes ranks 231st in home runs and 162nd in RBI.
  • Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (33) this season. He's batting .227 while slugging .429.
  • Overall, Vogelbach is 61st in home runs and 123rd in RBI this season.
  • Michael Chavis has 56 hits this season and a slash line of .232/.274/.415.
  • Ben Gamel is batting .249 with an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .387 this season.

Rockies and Pirates Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/12/2022

Padres

W 5-3

Home

7/13/2022

Padres

W 10-6

Home

7/14/2022

Padres

W 8-5

Home

7/15/2022

Pirates

W 13-2

Home

7/16/2022

Pirates

W 2-0

Home

7/17/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/22/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/23/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/24/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/25/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/26/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/12/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Away

7/13/2022

Marlins

L 5-4

Away

7/14/2022

Marlins

L 3-2

Away

7/15/2022

Rockies

L 13-2

Away

7/16/2022

Rockies

L 2-0

Away

7/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

7/22/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/23/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/24/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/25/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/26/2022

Cubs

-

Away

How To Watch

July
17
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
