How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/17/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Sunday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET, with C.J. Cron and Ke'Bryan Hayes -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.
Rockies vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Rockies have a league-high .262 batting average.
- The Rockies score the ninth-most runs in baseball (424 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Rockies rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.
- The Pirates rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.
- The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 332 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron paces the Rockies with 21 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 69.
- Cron ranks 13th in homers and fourth in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Charlie Blackmon has 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .277.
- Blackmon ranks 42nd in homers and 22nd in RBI in the big leagues.
- Brendan Rodgers is batting .257 with 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 24 walks.
- Connor Joe is batting .264 with 16 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 49 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Hayes has been key for Pittsburgh with four home runs, 27 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Hayes ranks 231st in home runs and 162nd in RBI.
- Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (33) this season. He's batting .227 while slugging .429.
- Overall, Vogelbach is 61st in home runs and 123rd in RBI this season.
- Michael Chavis has 56 hits this season and a slash line of .232/.274/.415.
- Ben Gamel is batting .249 with an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .387 this season.
Rockies and Pirates Schedules
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/12/2022
Padres
W 5-3
Home
7/13/2022
Padres
W 10-6
Home
7/14/2022
Padres
W 8-5
Home
7/15/2022
Pirates
W 13-2
Home
7/16/2022
Pirates
W 2-0
Home
7/17/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/22/2022
Brewers
-
Away
7/23/2022
Brewers
-
Away
7/24/2022
Brewers
-
Away
7/25/2022
Brewers
-
Away
7/26/2022
White Sox
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/12/2022
Marlins
W 3-2
Away
7/13/2022
Marlins
L 5-4
Away
7/14/2022
Marlins
L 3-2
Away
7/15/2022
Rockies
L 13-2
Away
7/16/2022
Rockies
L 2-0
Away
7/17/2022
Rockies
-
Away
7/22/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/23/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/24/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/25/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/26/2022
Cubs
-
Away
