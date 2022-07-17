Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 16, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Chas McCormick (20) celebrates with right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) and center fielder Jake Meyers (6) after the final out during the ninth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Odorizzi gets the nod for the Houston Astros on Sunday at Minute Maid Park against Ramon Laureano and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.239).
  • The Astros are the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (400 total).
  • The Astros rank ninth in baseball with a .319 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored 302 runs (just 3.3 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .272 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Kyle Tucker has driven in a team-leading 61 runs batted in.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Tucker is 24th in homers and eighth in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .240 with 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 52 walks.
  • Bregman is 72nd in homers and 47th in RBI among major league batters this season.
  • Jose Altuve has 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .276.
  • Yuli Gurriel has 24 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks while hitting .235.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Elvis Andrus has been key for Oakland with six home runs, 25 RBI and a batting average of .224 this season.
  • In all of the major leagues, Andrus is 174th in homers and 187th in RBI.
  • Sean Murphy is batting .241 to lead Oakland, while adding nine homers and 36 runs batted in this season.
  • Overall, Murphy is 100th in homers and 96th in RBI this season.
  • Seth Brown leads the club in homers (10) and runs batted in (38) this season.
  • Laureano is batting .235 with an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/12/2022

Angels

W 6-5

Away

7/13/2022

Angels

L 7-1

Away

7/14/2022

Angels

W 3-2

Away

7/15/2022

Athletics

L 5-1

Home

7/16/2022

Athletics

W 5-0

Home

7/17/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/21/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/21/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/22/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/23/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/24/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/11/2022

Rangers

L 10-8

Away

7/12/2022

Rangers

W 14-7

Away

7/13/2022

Rangers

L 5-2

Away

7/15/2022

Astros

W 5-1

Away

7/16/2022

Astros

L 5-0

Away

7/17/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/21/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/21/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/22/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/23/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/24/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
17
2022

Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)


