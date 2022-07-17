How to Watch Mariners at Rangers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mariners take a 13-game winning streak into first-half finale at Texas against the Rangers in this exciting matchup prior to the break.

The Mariners (50-42) have already clinched a winning record in July after winning their 13th consecutive game on Saturday. Seattle can run its streak to 14 with a victory over the Rangers (41-48) at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Live stream the Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The M's can match the longest winning streak in the majors this season with a win Sunday. The Braves won 14 straight last month. The team record is 15, set in 2001 — the last time Seattle reached the postseason.

On Saturday, automatic runner Sam Haggerty stole third and scored on JP Crawford's single in the top of the 10th to give the Mariners a 3-2 victory. The M's are 13-1 in July and will play only 11 more games this month.

The Rangers will go with right-hander Glenn Otto on Sunday. The right-hander was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock in late April and spent a couple of weeks on the IL last month. In 12 starts, he is 4-5 with a 5.50 ERA and 1.509 WHIP in 55-and-two-thirds innings. Otto got no decision in a loss to the A's on Tuesday, allowing four runs in just over four innings of work.

Right-hander Chris Flexen gets the call for Seattle. He's 6-8 in 17 starts with a 3.84 ERA and 1.396 WHIP in 96 innings. He's won his last four starts, including Wednesday at Washington, when he allowed a run on six hits in six innings.

