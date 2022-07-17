How to Watch Mets at Cubs

The Mets look to finish off the first half of the season with a win in the finale of their four-game series against the Cubs.

The Mets have been the best team in the NL East this season and Sunday, they are looking to finish off a great first half of the season with a win.

How to Watch New York Mets at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

The Mets have been the class of their division for the first half, but they are trying to fend off the hard-charging Braves.

Sunday, they will send David Peterson to the mound looking to finish off the series with a big win. Peterson has been good this year, going 5-2 with a 3.48 ERA.

The Mets lost his last start when they got beat by the Braves 4-1 but will look to turn that around and get a win.

The Cubs, though, will be looking to keep that from happening as they counter with Adrian Sampson. Sampson is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA.

The Cubs have been struggling lately and need to get a win on Sunday to head into the break on a hight note.

It has been a tough first half of the year for the Cubs as they continue their rebuild and are just looking for something good to happen as they head into the second half of the year.

