How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/17/2022

The Philadelphia Phillies versus Miami Marlins game on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Alec Bohm and Garrett Cooper.

Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022

Sunday, July 17, 2022 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Phillies have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.246).

The Phillies score the eighth-most runs in baseball (427 total, 4.7 per game).

The Phillies rank 18th in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.

The Marlins' .237 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

The Marlins have scored 371 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Marlins have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.302).

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber has posted a team-leading 29 home runs and has driven in 58 runs.

In all of baseball, Schwarber is second in home runs and 15th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins has 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 45 walks while batting .246.

Hoskins is 17th in homers in baseball and 60th in RBI.

J.T. Realmuto has 13 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks while batting .251.

Nicholas Castellanos is batting .251 with 20 doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Marlins Impact Players

Cooper leads Miami with a .287 batting average. He's also hit seven homers and has 40 RBI.

Cooper ranks 150th in home runs and 76th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Jesus Aguilar has 78 hits and an OBP of .297 to go with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

Overall, Aguilar is 72nd in homers and 96th in RBI this season.

Miguel Rojas has 64 hits this season and a slash line of .235/.283/.349.

Jorge Soler has 55 hits and an OBP of .302 to go with a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

Phillies and Marlins Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/11/2022 Cardinals L 6-1 Away 7/12/2022 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away 7/13/2022 Blue Jays L 8-2 Away 7/15/2022 Marlins W 2-1 Away 7/16/2022 Marlins W 10-0 Away 7/17/2022 Marlins - Away 7/22/2022 Cubs - Home 7/23/2022 Cubs - Home 7/24/2022 Cubs - Home 7/25/2022 Braves - Home 7/26/2022 Braves - Home

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/12/2022 Pirates L 3-2 Home 7/13/2022 Pirates W 5-4 Home 7/14/2022 Pirates W 3-2 Home 7/15/2022 Phillies L 2-1 Home 7/16/2022 Phillies L 10-0 Home 7/17/2022 Phillies - Home 7/21/2022 Rangers - Home 7/22/2022 Pirates - Away 7/23/2022 Pirates - Away 7/24/2022 Pirates - Away 7/25/2022 Reds - Away

