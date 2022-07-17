How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/17/2022

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Phillies versus Miami Marlins game on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Alec Bohm and Garrett Cooper.
Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.246).
- The Phillies score the eighth-most runs in baseball (427 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Phillies rank 18th in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.
- The Marlins' .237 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- The Marlins have scored 371 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.302).
Phillies Impact Players
- Kyle Schwarber has posted a team-leading 29 home runs and has driven in 58 runs.
- In all of baseball, Schwarber is second in home runs and 15th in RBI.
- Rhys Hoskins has 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 45 walks while batting .246.
- Hoskins is 17th in homers in baseball and 60th in RBI.
- J.T. Realmuto has 13 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks while batting .251.
- Nicholas Castellanos is batting .251 with 20 doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.
Marlins Impact Players
- Cooper leads Miami with a .287 batting average. He's also hit seven homers and has 40 RBI.
- Cooper ranks 150th in home runs and 76th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Jesus Aguilar has 78 hits and an OBP of .297 to go with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.
- Overall, Aguilar is 72nd in homers and 96th in RBI this season.
- Miguel Rojas has 64 hits this season and a slash line of .235/.283/.349.
- Jorge Soler has 55 hits and an OBP of .302 to go with a slugging percentage of .412 this season.
Phillies and Marlins Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/11/2022
Cardinals
L 6-1
Away
7/12/2022
Blue Jays
L 4-3
Away
7/13/2022
Blue Jays
L 8-2
Away
7/15/2022
Marlins
W 2-1
Away
7/16/2022
Marlins
W 10-0
Away
7/17/2022
Marlins
-
Away
7/22/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/23/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/24/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/25/2022
Braves
-
Home
7/26/2022
Braves
-
Home
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/12/2022
Pirates
L 3-2
Home
7/13/2022
Pirates
W 5-4
Home
7/14/2022
Pirates
W 3-2
Home
7/15/2022
Phillies
L 2-1
Home
7/16/2022
Phillies
L 10-0
Home
7/17/2022
Phillies
-
Home
7/21/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/22/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/23/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/24/2022
Pirates
-
Away
7/25/2022
Reds
-
Away
