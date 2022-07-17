How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/17/2022

Jul 15, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will see Aaron Ashby on the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers in the final game of a four-game series, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Brewers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022

Sunday, July 17, 2022 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Brewers Batting Stats

The Giants have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).

The Giants have the No. 6 offense in MLB play scoring 4.8 runs per game (428 total runs).

The Giants are seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.

The Brewers rank 24th in MLB with a .234 team batting average.

The Brewers have scored 412 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Brewers have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Flores has recorded a team-high 50 runs batted in.

Flores' home runs rank him 51st in the majors, and he is 31st in RBI.

Thairo Estrada is hitting .259 to lead the lineup.

Of all MLB hitters, Estrada is 101st in homers and 97th in RBI.

Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 17 long balls.

Mike Yastrzemski has 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 38 walks while batting .235.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez is batting .227 for Milwaukee with a team-high 55 RBI.

Tellez's home run total puts him 24th in the majors, and he is 20th in RBI.

Christian Yelich has 80 hits and an OBP of .345 to go with a slugging percentage of .378 this season.

Yelich is 127th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 143rd in RBI.

Willy Adames leads Milwaukee in home runs with 18. He's driven in 50 runs and is slugging .465.

Andrew McCutchen leads Milwaukee with a batting average of .257. He's also hit nine home runs with 41 RBI.

Giants and Brewers Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/12/2022 Diamondbacks W 13-0 Home 7/13/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-3 Home 7/14/2022 Brewers L 3-2 Home 7/15/2022 Brewers W 8-5 Home 7/16/2022 Brewers W 2-1 Home 7/17/2022 Brewers - Home 7/21/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/22/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/23/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/24/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/25/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/12/2022 Twins W 6-3 Away 7/13/2022 Twins L 4-1 Away 7/14/2022 Giants W 3-2 Away 7/15/2022 Giants L 8-5 Away 7/16/2022 Giants L 2-1 Away 7/17/2022 Giants - Away 7/22/2022 Rockies - Home 7/23/2022 Rockies - Home 7/24/2022 Rockies - Home 7/25/2022 Rockies - Home 7/26/2022 Twins - Home

Regional restrictions apply.