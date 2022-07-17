How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/17/2022

Skip to main content

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 15, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will see Aaron Ashby on the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers in the final game of a four-game series, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Brewers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Brewers Batting Stats

  • The Giants have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).
  • The Giants have the No. 6 offense in MLB play scoring 4.8 runs per game (428 total runs).
  • The Giants are seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.
  • The Brewers rank 24th in MLB with a .234 team batting average.
  • The Brewers have scored 412 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores has recorded a team-high 50 runs batted in.
  • Flores' home runs rank him 51st in the majors, and he is 31st in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada is hitting .259 to lead the lineup.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Estrada is 101st in homers and 97th in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 17 long balls.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 38 walks while batting .235.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez is batting .227 for Milwaukee with a team-high 55 RBI.
  • Tellez's home run total puts him 24th in the majors, and he is 20th in RBI.
  • Christian Yelich has 80 hits and an OBP of .345 to go with a slugging percentage of .378 this season.
  • Yelich is 127th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 143rd in RBI.
  • Willy Adames leads Milwaukee in home runs with 18. He's driven in 50 runs and is slugging .465.
  • Andrew McCutchen leads Milwaukee with a batting average of .257. He's also hit nine home runs with 41 RBI.

Giants and Brewers Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/12/2022

Diamondbacks

W 13-0

Home

7/13/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-3

Home

7/14/2022

Brewers

L 3-2

Home

7/15/2022

Brewers

W 8-5

Home

7/16/2022

Brewers

W 2-1

Home

7/17/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/21/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/22/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/23/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/24/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/25/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/12/2022

Twins

W 6-3

Away

7/13/2022

Twins

L 4-1

Away

7/14/2022

Giants

W 3-2

Away

7/15/2022

Giants

L 8-5

Away

7/16/2022

Giants

L 2-1

Away

7/17/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/22/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/23/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/24/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/26/2022

Twins

-

Home

How To Watch

July
17
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
