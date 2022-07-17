Skip to main content

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins will take the field on Sunday at Target Field against Dylan Cease, who starts for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch will be at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

White Sox vs. Twins Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.255).
  • The White Sox rank 16th in runs scored with 395, 4.3 per game.
  • The White Sox are 19th in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.
  • The Twins' .254 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
  • The Twins rank 11th in the league with 421 total runs scored this season.
  • The Twins have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu is batting .303 with 24 doubles, 11 home runs and 44 walks.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Abreu is 16th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
  • Luis Robert been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with 12 home runs and 54 RBI.
  • Including all major league hitters, Robert ranks 61st in home runs and 21st in RBI.
  • Andrew Vaughn is batting .291 with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks.
  • Tim Anderson leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .311.

Twins Impact Players

  • Luis Arraez leads Minnesota with a batting average of .342. He's also hit five home runs with 30 RBI.
  • In all of the major leagues, Arraez ranks 202nd in home runs and 148th in RBI.
  • Polanco leads Minnesota in runs batted in (48) this season. He's batting .244 while slugging .435.
  • Polanco ranks 42nd among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 37th in RBI.
  • Max Kepler is slashing .248/.350/.399 this season for the Twins.
  • Byron Buxton's 23 home runs are most among Minnesota batters. He's driven in 43 runs this season while slugging .535.

White Sox and Twins Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/12/2022

Guardians

W 7-0

Away

7/13/2022

Guardians

W 2-1

Away

7/14/2022

Twins

W 12-2

Away

7/15/2022

Twins

W 6-2

Away

7/16/2022

Twins

L 6-3

Away

7/17/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/22/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/23/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/23/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/24/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/26/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/12/2022

Brewers

L 6-3

Home

7/13/2022

Brewers

W 4-1

Home

7/14/2022

White Sox

L 12-2

Home

7/15/2022

White Sox

L 6-2

Home

7/16/2022

White Sox

W 6-3

Home

7/17/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/23/2022

Tigers

-

Away

7/24/2022

Tigers

-

Away

7/26/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/27/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/29/2022

Padres

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
17
2022

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

