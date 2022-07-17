Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Mets designated Pete Alonso (20) hits a one run sacrifice fly during the eleventh inning against the Chicago Cubs in game one of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs take the field against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets at Wrigley Field on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

Mets vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.252).
  • The Mets have the No. 4 offense in MLB action scoring 4.7 runs per game (435 total runs).
  • The Mets rank fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .324.
  • The Cubs rank 13th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.
  • The Cubs rank 19th in the league with 383 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 24 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 77.
  • Including all major league hitters, Alonso ranks 59th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
  • Lindor has 12 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .245.
  • Lindor ranks 32nd in homers and seventh in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Brandon Nimmo is hitting .270 with 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 36 walks.
  • Starling Marte is batting .289 with 18 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 17 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ has been key for Chicago with 86 hits, an OBP of .365 plus a slugging percentage of .446.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Happ is 101st in homers and 69th in RBI.
  • Willson Contreras has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .367. He's slugging .458 on the year.
  • Contreras is currently 51st in homers and 107th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Nico Hoerner is batting .300 to lead Chicago, while adding five homers and 26 runs batted in this season.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (17) and runs batted in (45) this season while batting .222.

Mets and Cubs Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/12/2022

Braves

L 4-1

Away

7/13/2022

Braves

W 7-3

Away

7/14/2022

Cubs

W 8-0

Away

7/16/2022

Cubs

W 2-1

Away

7/16/2022

Cubs

W 4-3

Away

7/17/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/22/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/23/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/24/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/26/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/27/2022

Yankees

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/12/2022

Orioles

L 4-2

Home

7/13/2022

Orioles

L 7-1

Home

7/14/2022

Mets

L 8-0

Home

7/16/2022

Mets

L 2-1

Home

7/16/2022

Mets

L 4-3

Home

7/17/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/22/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/23/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/24/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/25/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/26/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
17
2022

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
