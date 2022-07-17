Jul 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Mets designated Pete Alonso (20) hits a one run sacrifice fly during the eleventh inning against the Chicago Cubs in game one of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs take the field against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets at Wrigley Field on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

Mets vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022

Sunday, July 17, 2022 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mets vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Mets have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.252).

The Mets have the No. 4 offense in MLB action scoring 4.7 runs per game (435 total runs).

The Mets rank fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .324.

The Cubs rank 13th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.

The Cubs rank 19th in the league with 383 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 24 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 77.

Including all major league hitters, Alonso ranks 59th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Lindor has 12 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .245.

Lindor ranks 32nd in homers and seventh in RBI in the big leagues.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .270 with 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 36 walks.

Starling Marte is batting .289 with 18 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 17 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ has been key for Chicago with 86 hits, an OBP of .365 plus a slugging percentage of .446.

Among all hitters in MLB, Happ is 101st in homers and 69th in RBI.

Willson Contreras has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .367. He's slugging .458 on the year.

Contreras is currently 51st in homers and 107th in RBI in the major leagues.

Nico Hoerner is batting .300 to lead Chicago, while adding five homers and 26 runs batted in this season.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (17) and runs batted in (45) this season while batting .222.

Mets and Cubs Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/12/2022 Braves L 4-1 Away 7/13/2022 Braves W 7-3 Away 7/14/2022 Cubs W 8-0 Away 7/16/2022 Cubs W 2-1 Away 7/16/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Away 7/17/2022 Cubs - Away 7/22/2022 Padres - Home 7/23/2022 Padres - Home 7/24/2022 Padres - Home 7/26/2022 Yankees - Home 7/27/2022 Yankees - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/12/2022 Orioles L 4-2 Home 7/13/2022 Orioles L 7-1 Home 7/14/2022 Mets L 8-0 Home 7/16/2022 Mets L 2-1 Home 7/16/2022 Mets L 4-3 Home 7/17/2022 Mets - Home 7/22/2022 Phillies - Away 7/23/2022 Phillies - Away 7/24/2022 Phillies - Away 7/25/2022 Pirates - Home 7/26/2022 Pirates - Home

Regional restrictions apply.