How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/17/2022

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 16, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) is greeted by shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will meet Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at Yankee Stadium, at 1:35 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Yankees vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

  • The Yankees rank 13th in the majors with a .243 batting average.
  • The Yankees are the top-scoring team in baseball averaging 5.3 runs per game (484 total).
  • The Yankees rank second in the league with a .328 on-base percentage.
  • The Red Sox's .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have scored 428 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Judge leads the Yankees in home runs (33), runs batted in (69) and has put up a team-high batting average of .281.
  • Judge ranks first in homers and fourth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Anthony Rizzo is hitting .223 with 15 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 42 walks.
  • Rizzo is ninth in home runs and 16th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • DJ LeMahieu is batting .276 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 47 walks.
  • Giancarlo Stanton has six doubles, 24 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .233.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Devers is batting .327 with 22 home runs and 55 RBI. All three of those stats lead Boston hitters this season.
  • Devers is ninth in homers and 19th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Xander Bogaerts has collected 104 hits this season and has an OBP of .391. He's slugging .456 on the year.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Bogaerts ranks 150th in home runs and 88th in RBI.
  • Alex Verdugo has 87 hits this season and a slash line of .262/.306/.373.
  • J.D. Martinez has 96 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .484 this season.

Yankees and Red Sox Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/12/2022

Reds

L 4-3

Home

7/13/2022

Reds

W 7-6

Home

7/14/2022

Reds

L 7-6

Home

7/15/2022

Red Sox

L 5-4

Home

7/16/2022

Red Sox

W 14-1

Home

7/17/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/21/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/21/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/22/2022

Orioles

-

Away

7/23/2022

Orioles

-

Away

7/24/2022

Orioles

-

Away

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/12/2022

Rays

L 3-2

Away

7/13/2022

Rays

L 4-1

Away

7/14/2022

Rays

L 5-4

Away

7/15/2022

Yankees

W 5-4

Away

7/16/2022

Yankees

L 14-1

Away

7/17/2022

Yankees

-

Away

7/22/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/23/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/24/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/25/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/26/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
17
2022

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
USATSI_18707158
MLB

