How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/17/2022

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will meet Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at Yankee Stadium, at 1:35 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees vs. Red Sox Batting Stats
- The Yankees rank 13th in the majors with a .243 batting average.
- The Yankees are the top-scoring team in baseball averaging 5.3 runs per game (484 total).
- The Yankees rank second in the league with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Red Sox's .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
- The Red Sox have scored 428 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
Yankees Impact Players
- Judge leads the Yankees in home runs (33), runs batted in (69) and has put up a team-high batting average of .281.
- Judge ranks first in homers and fourth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Anthony Rizzo is hitting .223 with 15 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 42 walks.
- Rizzo is ninth in home runs and 16th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
- DJ LeMahieu is batting .276 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 47 walks.
- Giancarlo Stanton has six doubles, 24 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .233.
Red Sox Impact Players
- Devers is batting .327 with 22 home runs and 55 RBI. All three of those stats lead Boston hitters this season.
- Devers is ninth in homers and 19th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
- Xander Bogaerts has collected 104 hits this season and has an OBP of .391. He's slugging .456 on the year.
- Among all MLB hitters, Bogaerts ranks 150th in home runs and 88th in RBI.
- Alex Verdugo has 87 hits this season and a slash line of .262/.306/.373.
- J.D. Martinez has 96 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .484 this season.
Yankees and Red Sox Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/12/2022
Reds
L 4-3
Home
7/13/2022
Reds
W 7-6
Home
7/14/2022
Reds
L 7-6
Home
7/15/2022
Red Sox
L 5-4
Home
7/16/2022
Red Sox
W 14-1
Home
7/17/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
7/21/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/21/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/22/2022
Orioles
-
Away
7/23/2022
Orioles
-
Away
7/24/2022
Orioles
-
Away
Red Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/12/2022
Rays
L 3-2
Away
7/13/2022
Rays
L 4-1
Away
7/14/2022
Rays
L 5-4
Away
7/15/2022
Yankees
W 5-4
Away
7/16/2022
Yankees
L 14-1
Away
7/17/2022
Yankees
-
Away
7/22/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/23/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/24/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/25/2022
Guardians
-
Home
7/26/2022
Guardians
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
17
2022
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
1:35
PM/EST
